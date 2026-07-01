We urgently call for the deployment of a protection force in Sudan to protect and deter attacks against civilians amid the escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A robust force is vital to protect women, children, and at-risk communities, ensuring their safety and facilitating humanitarian aid. Sign the petition and demand deployment of a Protection Force in Sudan now.

What’s the problem?

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has devastated civilians, leading to tens of thousands of deaths and serious humanitarian crises. With over 10.5 million internally displaced and four million fleeing to neighbouring countries, Sudan faces the world’s worst displacement crisis. Over 30 million people require humanitarian assistance, with acute hunger affecting regions like Darfur and Kordofan.

Since the conflict began in April 2023, the SAF and RSF have committed numerous human rights violations, including deliberate attacks on civilians. Ethnic targeting has resulted in assaults on non-Arab communities, with women and girls subjected to sexual violence and exploitation. Children are not incidental victims; they are directly affected, facing forced recruitment, sexual violence, unlawful detention, torture, and a lack of medical care.

For 18 months from 2024 to 2025, RSF forces laid siege to El Fasher, systematically starving civilians and blocking access to essential services. Many were killed or injured in deliberate attacks, while others faced sexual violence. Given the severity of these atrocities, the deployment of an international protection force is crucial to prevent atrocities against civilians, create the security conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and monitor and publicly report on attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

What you can do to help?

Sign the Petition and Demand Deployment of a Protection Force to Sudan. Every signature collected will be delivered to the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. Together, we can build a call loud enough that world leaders cannot look away