Urgent Action: Afghanistan – Release Manizha Seddiqi from detention now

The Taliban have arrested and detained prominent women human rights defender and member of the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women, Manizha Seddiqi, simply for exercising her rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Demand her release!

Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, women protesting their draconian policies have been forcibly disappeared, arrested, detained and subjected to torture and other-ill treatment.

Manizha Seddiqi was forcibly disappeared in September 2023 and found weeks later in the custody of the Taliban, just for peacefully protesting. She has not had access to lawyers or regular family visits while in detention and is at risk of torture and other forms of ill-treatment. She must be released immediately and unconditionally.

Several women who have organised or participated in protests in Afghanistan have been subjected to unlawful use of force, arbitrary arrests, and detentions, enforced disappearances, torture, and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. In August 2023, at least eight members of the Women’s National Unity and Solidarity Movement were arrested and detained for several hours because they were organising protests.

Take Urgent Action now for Manizha!