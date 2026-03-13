When you are in ‘the land of the free’, Taoiseach, be brave

With just a few days to go before the Taoiseach’s St. Patrick’s Day White House visit, and with civilians bearing the brunt of escalating violence in the Middle East, Amnesty International Ireland renewed its call for this opportunity to be seized to stand up for human rights, the rule-based order and humanity. Taoiseach Micheál Martin visits the White House in 4 days’ time to mark St Patrick’s Day, he has a rare chance to show Ireland’s moral leadership by standing firmly for human rights, international justice, and the dignity of all people.

Stephen Bowen, Executive Director, Amnesty International Ireland, said:

“Never has it been more important that our Taoiseach say what needs to be said in defence of the values we hold dear, and in defence of the principles on which this great nation was founded – human dignity, liberty and equality for all. The roots of Ireland’s championing of human rights lie in its struggle for independence from oppressive colonial rule. This has shaped the people and governments of Ireland, so today our small country wields enormous influence and moral authority.

“We of course understand the instinct to observe the usual diplomatic niceties on the day, to leave the US doors open for our influence and persuasion. But surely our leader will know that euphemism and equivocation are not sufficient. We appeal to our Taoiseach to be firm while in Washington, and politely tell President Trump and the world that Ireland does not agree with his so-called Board of Peace, that his act of aggression against Venezuela further weakens the rules-based international order and leaves the Venezuelan people still waiting for justice, and that his ICE mass deportation campaign is cruel, inhuman and extreme. And that it is with great sadness we see that Shannon airport appears to have become a link in his cruel chain of US ICE deportations. It will take courage, but with courage comes hope – and hope is an act of resistance.

“While we have relentlessly documented and drawn attention to Iran’s shameful human rights record, over 1,250 Iranians have been killed by US and Israeli bombardment, and nearly 180 children. Air strikes near prisons are placing prisoners – including children – at grave risk, with many detained arbitrarily by the Iranian authorities for their protests. Here we see the horrifying impact on civilians of the near breakdown in international rule of law. Our government must name this as such, without euphemism or equivocation.

“While many across Europe remained silent on Gaza, Ireland stepped forward as a courageous voice for justice. But leadership demands more than noble words – it requires action. In this time of growing global disorder, we desperately need leadership from the Taoiseach as he visits the White House. As we have repeatedly stated, when Ireland leads, others will follow. Ireland has the global standing to do more based on our own people’s experiences of colonisation, emigration, famine and a long fight for freedom. It can and must take concrete steps to halt any further descent into the abyss.

“The Irish government must stop appeasing President Trump and must instead stand up, loud and proud, demanding an end to Israel’s latest escalation of cruelty and dispossession in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The most bitter pill of all is that we here in Ireland – even now – are still providing Netanyahu’s genocidal Israel with special trade and other privileges under the EU Association Agreement. We should have long ago begun acting as if it were suspended, as it should have been – or have sued to have it voided. When we do not even use the tools, we do have at our disposal, words become the empty rhetoric of appeasement.”

“This St. Patrick’s Day, as Ireland is celebrated around the world, we have a rare opportunity to reflect the values that define us. It is a moment for our leader to represent the best of who we are, and demand what is right. We are a country that leads with courage, compassion and principle. Our Taoiseach’s voice must be clear and confident in standing for human rights, international justice, and the dignity of all people. When you are in ‘the land of the free’, Taoiseach, be brave.”

Sign Amnesty International Ireland’s petition here: Taoiseach – Ireland Must Lead with Courage – Amnesty International Ireland