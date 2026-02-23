Taoiseach – Ireland Must Lead with Courage

Ireland has a rare chance to show moral leadership on the world stage this St. Patrick’s Day. As the Taoiseach travels to Washington, we’re calling on him to stand firmly for human rights, international justice, and the values that define Ireland’s global voice. Add your name to urge the Taoiseach to speak out with courage and reject the authoritarian policies and actions that undermine human dignity.

We’re urging the Taoiseach to tell President Trump that we in Ireland:

Reject the authoritarian approach his administration represents

Are appalled by the cruelty of ICE deportations

Will not be part of his disgraceful Board of Peace

Oppose US sanctions on the International Criminal Court

Believe in a path of mutual understanding, cooperation and human rights

Ireland’s history gives us a unique moral authority. Around the world, people look to us as a nation shaped by struggle, resilience, and a deep commitment to justice. This visit is a chance to honour that legacy.

By adding your name, you help ensure Ireland’s voice is clear, courageous, and impossible to ignore.