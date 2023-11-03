Write for Rights 2023: Demand justice for Thulani Maseko

Thulani was shot dead in his own home for speaking out about Eswatini’s repressive laws and excessive state violence. No one has been held accountable for Thulani’s killing. Sign the petition and demand justice for Thulani.

What’s the problem?

Thulani Maseko was a loving father and husband. He was a committed member of the Methodist church, a devoted human rights defender, and an ally to LGBTI people.

After qualifying as a lawyer, Thulani fought tirelessly for the people of Eswatini, a country ruled by a wealthy absolute monarchy, and where approximately 60% of the population live under the poverty line. He criticized the country’s repressive laws and excessive state violence used to silence peaceful dissent.

Thulani knew the risk of speaking out was high. In 2014 he was arrested and charged with criminal contempt of court after writing two news articles denouncing the lack of judicial independence and integrity in Eswatini. He spent over a year in prison. Undeterred, Thulani continued his human rights work, stating in 2016: “We shall never surrender, for we know there is a price to pay for the truth.”

On 21 January 2023, Thulani paid the ultimate price. He was shot dead at close range, through the window of their home, in front of his wife, Tanele. Hours earlier the king gave a speech stating that those calling for democratic reform would be “dealt with” and “people should not shed tears and complain about mercenaries killing them.” To date no one has been held accountable for Thulani’s killing.

What can you do to help?

Sign the petition and demand the killing of Thulani is effectively investigated.