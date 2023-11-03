Write for Rights 2023: Demand Meta provide effective remedy to Sawyeddollah

Meta allowed anti-Rohingya hate to thrive on their Facebook platform, harming a community who were already suffering. Sign the petition and call on Meta, Facebook’s owner, to provide an effective remedy.

What’s the problem?

Six years ago, Sawyeddollah enjoyed playing football and dreamed of becoming a doctor. But in 2017, when he was 15, his life was turned upside down.

The Myanmar military unleashed an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya people who have faced decades of severe state-sponsored discrimination. Thousands of Rohingya were killed, raped, tortured, and their villages burned.

Running from the violence, Sawyeddollah and his family walked for 15 days to Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh where they still live.

Sawyeddollah wants to become a lawyer and seek justice for the suffering around him. In addition to studying, he is campaigning for Facebook’s owner, Meta, to take responsibility for its contribution to the atrocities. For years before the attacks, Meta’s algorithms amplified anti-Rohingya content on the Facebook platform, fuelling the Myanmar military’s violence.

Sawyeddollah and his family have lost everything, but he still has hope. He and his community are calling on Meta to pay reparations for its role in the atrocities, including funding for educational programmes in Cox’s Bazar. Sawyeddollah believes education will help rebuild the shattered lives of people in his community.

What can you do to help?

Sign the petition and demand Meta provide an effective remedy to Sawyeddollah and Rohingya communities.