Write for Rights 2023: Support Ana Maria seeking justice for her son

Activist Pedro Henrique was shot dead by hooded men, aged 31. Four years later, the police officers suspected of his killing are still on duty and a trial has yet to begin. Support Pedro Henrique’s mother, Ana Maria, by demanding justice for her son’s death.

What’s the problem?

Ana Maria is a loving mother. She enjoys attending concerts and cultural events with her daughter in Salvador, Brazil. But since the death of her son Pedro, Ana Maria feels that a part of her has been taken away.

In his short life, Pedro accomplished much. An activist and advocate for racial justice and human rights, Pedro Henrique organised “Walks of Peace” in Tucano, in the Brazilian state of Bahia. These annual marches brought people together to highlight police abuses, especially against Black communities.

These moments of solidarity were met with hostility and intimidation by the police.

Officers began to monitor Pedro and threatened and violently attacked him for his activism. On 27 December 2018, he was murdered. His house was stormed by three hooded men as he slept next to his girlfriend. He was shot eight times in the head and neck. His girlfriend recognised the three men as police officers.

The officers suspected of killing Pedro Henrique were charged in 2019. But almost five years later, they are still active in the police service and the trial has not yet begun.

Despite ongoing threats and the grief of losing her child, Ana Maria has bravely sought the truth about his death, calling on the authorities for a thorough investigation and trial.

What can you do to help?

Sign the petition and demand an independent and impartial investigation into the killing of Pedro Henrique.