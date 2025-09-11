Urgent Action – End two deportees’ arbitrary detention: Nyo Myint and Enrique Arias Hierro

On 4 July, Nyo Myint and Enrique Arias Hierro were deported from a US military base in Djibouti to Juba, South Sudan, as part of the United States government’s mass deportation campaign and have since been arbitrarily detained in an undisclosed location. While credible reports say that they are in the custody of the National Security Service, no official information regarding the two men’s exact current whereabouts has been shared with their lawyers. Amnesty International calls on the South Sudanese authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Nyo Myint and Enrique Arias Hierro, grant them consistent and unmonitored access to their legal representatives, including local counsel, and immediately clarify the legal grounds of their detention.