Global: Experts back decriminalization as the best means to enhance the rights of sex workers

Responding to recommendations on enhancing the rights of sex workers made by United Nations experts this week, Carrie Eisert, Amnesty International’s policy advisor, said:

“The UN working group’s recommendation that sex workers’ rights need to be better protected in international human rights law is an important step in addressing the widespread discrimination sex workers face across the globe.

“It recommended that full decriminalization of adult voluntary sex work holds the greatest promise to address the systemic discrimination and violence sex workers frequently suffer, as well as impunity for violations of sex workers’ rights.

“It says that sex workers should be involved in creating the legal and policy frameworks that impact them, as they are often left out of this process, have their views ignored, or are otherwise marginalized.

“Human rights standards relating to sex workers’ rights are currently limited, and whether and how to advance them has often been a divisive issue. These recommendations offer a way forward that could allow all human rights defenders to come together and build a common position.”

Background

The UN Working Group on Discrimination against Women and Girls’ position paper was produced following consultations with sex workers from different regions of the world, and will be formally presented on 11 October. It references research conducted by Amnesty International in Norway, the 8 March Principles to address the human rights impact of unjustified criminalization of individuals and communities, and our advocacy as part of the Sex Worker Inclusive Feminist Alliance (SWIFA).