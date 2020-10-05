Saudi Arabia: Free Jailed Activists

Saudi Arabia’s repression of human rights defenders continues despite trying to improve its image.

The government of Saudi Arabia is trying to improve its image, investing millions of dollars in a public relations campaign to harvest the support of countries and businesses to realise its 2030 economic vision. So far, the Saudi authorities have organised concerts and sports events and introduced some women’s rights reforms.

But this glamourous image is masking a brutal government campaign of repression, intolerance and human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MbS), the crackdown on peaceful activists advocating change and reform has intensified. The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 showed that Saudi dissidents in exile can also be a target.

However, this year presents us with a unique opportunity.

In November 2020, Saudi Arabia will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Riyadh, where the wealthiest and most powerful countries come together to address global issues. This is an important moment for Saudi Arabia to strike business deals and prove itself as a powerful international actor.

Now is the time for all the states participating in the G20 to tell the Saudi government loud and clear: If you aspire to be accepted as a responsible global power, you must respect and protect human rights.

In Ireland, support for Human rights defenders and Prisoners of Conscience in Saudi Arabia has been strong and persistent.

Let’s amp up the pressure to call on all G20 participants to pressure Saudi authorities to immediately release all jailed activists, and to allow all Saudi citizens, without discrimination, to speak their mind and promote change.

to release all the detained human rights defenders, and to implement meaningful human rights reforms.

Sign this petition to add your voice to pressure the Saudi government to #UnmuteSaudiVoices.

All the signatures collected globally will be pooled together and presented to the G20 states.