Solidarity with the Saturday Mothers / People

Be part of the 100th vigil by the Saturday Mothers

The Saturday Mothers / Peoples have been organising protests against the enforced disappearance of their loved ones since 1995. They are mothers and relatives of those were forcibly disappeared and killed in Türkiye during the military coup-era of the 1980s and the state of emergency era of the 1990s.

The fate and whereabouts of hundreds of these victims are still unknown and those responsible have never been brought to justice.

Since 2018, Saturday Mothers have been banned by the Türkiye authorities from holding their vigil in Galatasaray Square. This square is the symbolic meeting place for the relatives who do not have a grave to mourn their disappeared loved ones.

Police dispersed several of their vigils. Water cannons and tear gas have been fired at the group, some of whom are in their 80s. Members of the group have been arrested and face trials for protesting.

Since last November only 10 members of the group have been able to gather near the square, which has been blocked by police barriers.

Imagine you were stopped from demanding truth and justice for victims of enforced disappearances? Please show your support.

Write a short message that we will share with Saturday Mothers in advance of the 1000th vigil. A template message is available but please use your own words.