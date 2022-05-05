Register to attend our Picnic Against Apartheid

Join us in solidarity with Palestinians who face oppression under apartheid.

Amnesty Ireland are launching Picnics Against Apartheid in solidarity with Palestinians who are forced out of public spaces by Israeli authorities – just because of who they are – often for something as simple as having a picnic.

This is just one example of how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights, and it must end now.

We can do our part in Ireland by getting everyone to recognise what is happening for what it is: Apartheid- a crime against humanity. To do that we’re going to take up space this summer in public parks and green areas across the country as a visible demonstration of solidarity.

So come along to our first Picnic, bring your lunch and a blanket, show your solidarity and hear what it is like to live under Apartheid from people who have experienced it first-hand.

Event information

Date: Saturday 14 May 2022

Location: St. Patrick’s Park, Patrick’s Street, Bull Alley Street, Dublin 8

Time: 14.30 to 16.30

Please register to attend this event.

Find out more here about Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: A Cruel System of Domination and a Crime Against Humanity.