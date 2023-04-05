Act Now SHOP Donate
Join our Protect the Protest Activist Group!

5th April 2023

 

5th April 2023, 15:41:14 UTC

Defend and celebrate the right to peaceful protest 

The right to protest is under attack globally. Activists all over the world are experiencing first-hand the escalation and normalisation of approaches and tactics that governments and security forces use to restrict, control and outlaw protest. In many parts of the world those who exercise their right to protest peacefully are harassed, beaten, imprisoned and killed.

Peaceful protest is a positive force for real human rights change yet activists and protestors continue to be vilified and stigmatised by governments and the media.

Join our new voluntary activist group!

Our goal:

All people are able to take peaceful action and make their voice heard safely and without repercussions.

What is involved:

  • Participating in this group until the end of the year.
  • Meeting initially every 2 weeks online, and then as required.
  • Opportunity to meet new people and to work for human rights impact collectively.
  • Human rights education on the right to peaceful protest and assembly.
  • Opportunity to explore, test and use design-thinking and strategic campaigning concepts and tools.
  • Experience in action planning and delivery.
  • Learning and experience to bring to other human rights issues you have a personal interest in or are affected by.

Join us to protect the protest!

