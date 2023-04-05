Join our Protect the Protest Activist Group!

Defend and celebrate the right to peaceful protest

The right to protest is under attack globally. Activists all over the world are experiencing first-hand the escalation and normalisation of approaches and tactics that governments and security forces use to restrict, control and outlaw protest. In many parts of the world those who exercise their right to protest peacefully are harassed, beaten, imprisoned and killed.

Peaceful protest is a positive force for real human rights change yet activists and protestors continue to be vilified and stigmatised by governments and the media.

Join our new voluntary activist group!

Our goal:

All people are able to take peaceful action and make their voice heard safely and without repercussions.

What is involved: