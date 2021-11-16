Real Solutions for Vaccine Equity: leaders in the scientific community in Ireland to call for vaccine equity

Mission Statement
As a community of scientific and medical experts, we are coming together to voice our concerns about global COVID-19 vaccine inequity. We aim to effect action that will facilitate access to COVID-19 vaccines to all countries. We are petitioning the Irish government to support the following measures:
1. Support the TRIPS waiver to allow vaccine production in low- and middle-income countries as a sustainable solution
2. Ensure vaccine makers facilitate the open sharing of know-how and tech transfer to all relevant vaccine producers to increase vaccine production. This should be done through the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID Technology Access Pool (C-TAP).
3. Facilitate urgent global redistribution of current vaccine supplies and commit to rational purchasing to avoid vaccine hoarding and wastage
4. Ensure that any strategy for booster vaccines is evidence based and ethical within a global context.
This is a joint initiative by Peoples Vaccine Alliance Ireland, the Doctors for Vaccine Equity, the Irish Global Health Network, Oxfam Ireland and Amnesty International Ireland and individuals such as Prof Cliona O’Farrelly.
Gerald Barry, Virology, Immunology
Dr. Marie Casey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine
Dr. Ciara Conlan, Registrar in Medical Virology
Prof. Annie Curtis, Immunology
Prof. Cliona O’Farrelly, Professor of Comparative Immunology TCD
Dr. Kieran Harkin, GP
Dr. Douglas Hamilton, Specialist in Public Health
Dr. Christine Kelly, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Prof. Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology, TCD
Prof. Sam McConkey, Deputy Dean, Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease
Prof. Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, Consultant Physician in Inclusion Health, Infectious Diseases
Prof. Luke O’Neill
Prof. Susan Smith, Professor in Primary Care Medicine
Dr. Mona Abdelrahman, SpR, Ob Gyn
Khurshid Ahmad, Professor of Computer Science; Expertise: Artificial Intelligence, Behavioural Finance
M Alhourani, Lecturer
Dr. Saied Ali, Spr in Microbiology
Dr. Niamh Allen, Consultant Physician, Infectious Diseases
Dr. John Allman, GP
Dr. Anver Amod, GP
Gerry Arthurs
Dr. Tim Balfour, SHO in Emergency Medicine
Dr. Enda Barron, GP
Sharee Basdeo, PhD Immunology
Sarah Bates Evoy, Lecturer and researcher
Dr. Ealga Beary, GP
Dr. Gabriel Beecham, Specialist Registrar, Anaesthesiology & Intensive Care Medicine
Dr. Andrew Begley, NCHD in Psychiatry
Dr. Kenneth Bishop, GP
Dr. Oisin Brady Bates, GP Trainee
Prof. John Boland, Professor of Chemistry
Prof. Andrew Bowie, Professor of Innate Immunology
Dr. Maeve Brassil, SHO in Medicine
Dr. Dorothy Breen, Consultant in Intensive Care
Dr. David Brennan, GP
Dr. Diarmaid Brennan, Psychiatry Registrar
Kiva Brennan, Research Fellow Immunology
Elizabeth Brint, Immunologist
Prof. Ruairi Brugha, Professor Emeritus, Public Health and Epidemiology
Dr. Cathy Burke, Consultant in Obstetrics / Gynaecology
Dr. David Burke, GP Registrar
Ciara Byrne, Researcher in Immunology and Haematology
Dr. Colm Byrne, Consultant in Geriatrics and General Medicine
Dr. David Byrne, GP
Dr. Joanne Byrne, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Martin Caffrey, Academic. Membrane Structural and Functional Biology
Dr. Niamh Cafferty, GP
Dr. Jack Canavan, GP SHO
Dr. Fiona Cianci, Specialist in Public Health Medicine
Dr. Vineta Ciprike, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Dr. Lindsey Clarke, Consultant in Histopathology
Dr Catherine Clifford, GP
Dr. Daniel Coffey, GP
Rebecca Coll, Research scientist in immunobiology
Dr. Peter Conlon, SHO
Dr. Kevin Connolly, Paediatrics, Special Advisor NIAC
Dr. Roisin Connolly, Clinical Microbiology
Dr. Jennifer Connolly, NCHD, GP
Dr. Aileen Conway, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Laura Cooke, GP Registrar
Dr. Fionnuala Cooney, Director of Public Health, Public Health
Sinéad Corr
Dr. Alan Coss, Consultant in Gastroenterology/Medicine
Dr. Danielle Courtney, Medical officer in Public Health
Dr. Grainne Courtney, Consultant in GUM/HIV
Dr. Deirdre Coyle, GP
Dr. Cathal Coyne, NCHD
Emma Creagh, Associate Professor, Biochemistry & Immunology
Mary Cronin, Lecturer, School of Public Health, UCC
Dr. Tom Cronin, GP Trainee
Dr. Caitlin Crowe, SHO in ED
Dr. Sinead Crowley, Medical officer in Public Health
Dr. Niall Crumlish, Consultant Psychiatrist
Merissa Cullen, PhD candidate, molecular biology
Dr. Julie Cunningham, GP
Prof. Mark Cunningham, Ellen Mayston Bates Professor of Neurophysiology of Epilepsy
Dr. James Curneen, Clinical SpR
Dr. Ben Bella Dafalla, General Practitioner
Dr. Catherine de Blacam, Consultant Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Medical Director, UCD NVRL
Dr. Kevin Delargy, GP
Dr. Alison DeMaio, Post-CSCST Fellow, Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Dr. Eilis Dockry, SHO in Paediatrics
Dr. Jane Doheny, SHO in Medicine
Dr. Aaron Doherty, Spr in Clinical Microbiology and Clinical Lecturer RCSI
Prof. Derek Doherty, Professor in Immunology
Dr. Mark Doherty, Consultant Medical Oncologist
Dr. Anne-Marie Dolan, SpR in Microbiology
Dr. Eoghan Donlon, SpR in Neurology
Dr. Claire Donnelly, Consultant in Infectious diseases
Dr. Seán Donohue, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Deirdre Dowdall, GP
Dr. Caitriona Doyle, Consultant in Infectious Diseases
Prof. Martin Downes, Prof Emeritus Biology
Dr. Carol Duffy, GP
Dr. James Duncan, Senior House Officer in Anaesthesiology
Dr. Andrew Dundas, SHO in General Practice
Dr. Emma Dunne, SpR in Radiology
Jean Dunne, Medical Scientist Immunology
Ursula Fearon, Scientist
Dr. Eoin Dunphy, GP
Dr. Ruth Dwyer, GP
Prof. Marion Dyer, Asst. Prof. Primary Care.
Dr. Jessica Ennis, SHO in GP
Dr. Eamonn Faller, SpR in Infectious diseases
Jane Farrar, Genetics
Prof. Eoin Feeney, Infectious Diseases
Dr. Lauren Fields, Registrar, GP
Shane Finan, Artist
David Finlay, Associate Professor in Biochemistry and Immunology
Dr. Bernie Finneran, GP
Dr. Margaret Fitzgerald, National PH Lead Social Inclusion HSE, Public Health Medicine
Dr. Sarah Fitzgibbon, GP
Prof. Chris Fitzpatrick, Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Prof. Fidelma, Fitzpatrick, Professor and Head of Dept of Clinical Microbiology RCSI and Consultant Microbiologist Beaumont Hospital
Dr. Mary Flanagan, Paediatrics
Dr. John Flanagan, GP
Dr. Catherine Fleming, Consultant in Infectious Diseases
Jean Fletcher, Lecturer in Immunology
Dr. Frank Fogarty, NCHD/GP Trainee
Dr. Enida Friel, Masters in Public Heath, Diploma in Tropical Medicine, Diploma in Reproductive Health
Dr. Christine Gaffney, SHO General Medicine
Dr. Joe Gallagher, GP
Dr. John Gannon, SHO, paediatrics
Dr. Daire Gargan, SHO, Stroke Medicine
Dr. Rebecca Geary, SpR in Radiation Oncology
Dr. Eimear Gilhooley, SpR in Dermatology
Dr. Dan Gill, GP
Dr. Rosemary Gillan, GP
Dr. Mari Gleeson, GP
Prof. Liam Glynn, Professor of General Practice
Caitlín Gobl Ní Chasaide, PhD Student in Immunology
Dr. Shauna Golden, SHO in Emergency Medicine
Prof. Stephen Gordon, Professor of Infection Biology
Dr. Liz Gould, GP
Susan Green, Compliance
Dr. Mohammed Hamza, Emergency Medicine SpR
Dr. Oisin Hannigan, Specialist Registrar in Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Ashlyn Hannon, SHO in GP
Megan Hanlon, Scientist
Prof. Joe Harbison, Director of Undergraduate Teaching and Learning, School of Medicine, TCD and Consultant Physician in Geriatrics and Stroke
Dr. Peter Harrington, Joint Medical Director Gorey Malawi Health Partnership
Dr. Rob Harrington, SHO in Medicine
Dr. Jeff Harte, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Ann-Marie Hayes, SpR in Paediatrics
Dr. Peter Hayes, GP
Dr. Laura Heavey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine
Dr. Aoife Heeney, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Pat Hill, GP
Dr. Marie Hogan, GP
Dr. Nollaig Houlihan, GP
Dr. Fenton Howell, Director of Public Health
Dr. Ralph Hurley O’Dwyer, Registrar in Internal Medicine
Dr. Neil Hyland, SHO, Medical BST
Dr. Niamh Irving, GP
Dr. Chai Jairaj, Consultant in Psychiatry
Dr. Tanzeelah Jamadar, FY1 Doctor, General Surgery
Dr. Ciaran Joyce, GP
Dr. Shubhangi Karmaker, Academic Intern, Pharmacology and Therapeutics
Dr. Amy Keane, SpR, GUM
Cathal Keane, PhD Student in Biochemistry
Dr. Diane Kell, SHO, GIM
Beth Kelly, Immunologist
Dr. Maureen Kelly, Senior Lecturer, GP
Dr. Dearbhla Kelly, Consultant in Nephrology
Dr. Ina Kelly, Specialist in Public Health
Medicine
Dr. Síle Kelly, SpR in Public Health
Dr. Michelle Kennedy, Community and Child health
Dr. Grace Kenny, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Shane Kenny, SHO in General Practice
Dr. Colm Kerr, Infectious Diseases
Dr. Emer Kidney
Dr. Bridget Kiely, GP
Dr. Lorna Kilbane, GP SHO
Dr. Mary Kilcoyne, GP
Dr. Sarah King, GP
Dr. Tara Kingston, Consultant in Liaison Psychiatry
Dr. David Kinlen, GP registrar
Dr. Michael Kinsella, GP
Dr. Susan Knowles, Consultant Microbiologist
Inna Kuzmenko, Administrator in Education sector
Dr. Ciara Lambe, GP
Evelyn Landers, Chemist
Dr. Aisling Lavery, Registrar in Psychiatry
Dr. Cale Lawlor, Senior Medical Officer, Public Health
Dr. Sadhbh Lee, Registrar in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Dr. James Lee, Emergency Medicine Specialist Registrar
Dr. Zahra Legris, Registrar in Psychiatry
Charlotte Leane, Postgraduate immunology researcher
Dr. Tadg Lehane, GP
Dr. Aaron Liston, Registrar in ED
Dr. Cliona Lorton, Consultant in Palliative Medicine
Mimmi Lundahl, Research scientist, Immunology
Gemma Lynch, Senior Technical Officer
Dr. Judi Lynch, Clinical Microbiology
Dr. Cillian mac Suibhne, General Practice
Dr. Kate Mac Sweeney, GP
Dr. Jane MacDonagh
Dr. Fiona Magee, GP
Dr. Roisin Magner, GP Trainee
Dr. Chris Maharaj, Consultant in Anaesthetics and Pain Management
Dr. Eimear Mallon, GP
Dr. Conor Malone, Registrar in Ophthalmology
Dr. Helen Mannion, Intern in Colorectal Surgery
Dr. Ruth Martin, Geriatrician
Dr. Peter McCarthy, Specialist Registrar in Haematology
Prof. Noel McCarthy, Professor of Population Health Medicine
Dr. Aileen McCarthy, GP
Dr. Maeve McCarthy, General Practice
Dr. Martha McCormack, GP Trainee
Dr. Helene McDermott, Consultant in Clinical Microbiology
Dr. Jackie McElhinney, Public Health
Dr. Padraig McGettrick, Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Edel McGinnity, GP
Dr. Domhnall McGlacken-Byrne, Paediatrics
Dr. Fiona McGrath, GP
Dr. Julie McHugh, GP principal
Dr. Matthew McKenna-Barry, SpR in Gastroenterology
Dr. Ciara McKeogh, GP trainee
Prof. Aoife McLysaght, Professor in Genetics
Kelly McManus Doyle, NCHD, General Practice
Dr. Alex McVey, GP
Dr. Maria McWalter, Registrar in Infectious Diseases
Jean Lannin, Pharmacist working with the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland
Emma Leacy, Ph.D. Immunology
Brendan Loftus, Genomics
David Lonane, Neuroscience & Immunology
Philomena Mc Ateer, Chief Technical Officer 1 in Anatomy, School of Medicine, TBSI
Anne McGettrick, Immunologist
Emeir McSorley, Senior Lecturer in Human Nutrition
Dr. Liam Meagher, GP
Dr. Chantal Migone, Public Health Specialist
Dr. Cecilia Minelli, SHO, GP trainee
Eleanor Molloy, Paediatrician
Dr. Geraldine Moloney, Consultant in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Fiona Monahan, GP
Dr. Sonja Moore
Dr. Conor Moran, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. John Morris, GP
Dr. Siti Mardhiah Muhamad Fauzi, SHO in Medicine
Dr. Eavan Muldoon, Consultant in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Ger Mullane, Registrar in Neurology
Dr. Declan Mulligan, Intern
Gwen Murphy, Epidemiology
Dr. Mark Murphy, GP
Dr. Andrew Murphy, GP and academic
Dr. Elaine Murphy, Medical SHO
Dr. John Paul Murphy, SHO in Medicine
Dr. Olive Murphy, Consultant in Microbiology
Dr. Richard Murray, GP
Dr. Dean Murray, Registrar in General Practice
Dr. Siobhán Neville, Consultant in Paediatrics
Dr. Ellen Newman, SHO in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Kevin Neylon, General Practice
Dr. Aoife Ni Shearcaigh, NCHD, GP
Dr. Síofra Nic an Bhreithiún, GP
Dr. Hugh Nohilly, GP
Derek Nolan, University lecturer
Dr. Sinead Noonan, Oncology
Dr. Chantelle Ní Chróinín, Registrar in Emergency Medicine
Eóin O’Brien, Post doc researcher, Immunology
Liam O’Mahony, Immunologist
Mary O’Sullivan, Research Lecturer
Dr. Mary O’Brien, GP
Dr. Niall O’Brien, SHO in Paediatrics
Dr. Anne O’ Brien, GP
Dr. Michael O Callaghan, GP
Dr. Cliodhna O Callaghan, GP
Dr. Eamon O Ceallaigh, GP Registrar
Dr. Stiofan O Conghaile, Specialist in Anaesthesia and Pain Medicine
Dr. Mortimer O’Connor, Medicine
Dr. Pamela O’Connor, Consultant Neonatologist
Dr. Laura O’Doherty, (Currently Volunteer
Medical Officer), Internal Medicine
Dr. Patrick O’Donnell, GP & Clinical Fellow in Social Inclusion
Dr. Catherine O’Donohoe, Dr in General Practice
Dr. Peadar Ó Fionnain, GP
Dr. Jillian O Keefe, Registrar in Microbiology
Dr. Doireann O’Leary, GP
Dr. Angela O’Leary, Principal Medical Officer, Community Medicine
Dr. Máirtín Ó Maoláin, GP and Clinical Lecture in General Practice
Dr. Rhea O’ Regan, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Muireann O Shea, GP
Prof. Brendan O’ Shea, General Practice and Occupational Medicine
Dr. Annaliese O Sullivan, GP
Dr. Niamh O’Sullivan, Consultant Microbiologist
Dr. Cathal O’Broin, Consultant in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Austin O’Carroll, GP, Scheme DIrector North Dublin City GP Training Scheme
Dr. Geraldine O’Dea, Medical Assessor in Public Health Medicine
Dr. Irene O’Dea, SHO in Haematology
Dr. Joanne O’Gorman, Consultant in Clinical Microbiology
Dr. Brendan O’Kelly, Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Alan O’Reilly, GP
Dr. Conor O’Shea, GP
Dr. Alanna O’Shea, SHO, Medicine
Shauna O’Shea, Research Assistant in Antimicrobial Resistance and Microbiome. Master’s in Immunology and Global Health. BSc in General Nursing.
Dr. Daire O’Leary, Paediatrics
Dr. David Orr, Consultant surgeon, Plastic surgery
Dr. Lisa Owens, Consultant in Endocrinology
Dr. Sean Owens, GP
Dr. Jess O’Riordan, General Practice
Dr. Siobhan Perot, Community Medical Officer, Paediatrics
Dr. Naomi Petty-Saphon, Specialist in Public Health Medicine
Andreea Petrasca, Immunology
Dr. Grainne Pinaqui, GP
Dr. Shane Power, Specialist Registrar in Anaesthesia
Dr. Nicholas Power, Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Siobhan Quirke, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Ming Rawat, GP
Teresa Redmond, Sen. Dem. Biology Dept MU
Dr. Paul Reidy, Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Brian Reilly, GP trainee
Dr. Audrey Rice, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Christine Ritter, GP
Dr. Kinley Roberts, Consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine
Mark Robinson, Immunologist
Dr. Triona Rooney, SpR, A&E
Dr. Andrew Rowe, GP trainee
Dr. Noirin Russell, Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist
Dr. Corinna Sadlier, Consultant in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Niamh Scanlan, GP
Dr. Kirsten Schaffer, Consultant in Microbiology
Martina Schroeder, Lecturer of Immunology, Head of Host-Pathogen Interaction Lab, Maynooth University Ireland
Dr. Brid Shanahan, GP
Dr. Rose Sharkey, Respiratory consultant
Frederick Sheedy, Assistant Professor (Immunology), TCD
Dr. Darragh Shields, Consultant in Emergency Medicine
Karen Slattery, Immunology researcher
Dr. Eoin Somers, Emergency Medicine
Reece Somerville, medical student
Dr. Nicholas Stefanovic, SHO in Medicine
Aubrey Storey, Lecturer in Health Sceince
Dr. Stefania Stroiescu, in SHO Respiratory Medicine
Dr. Ellen Stuart, GP/GP Lecturer
Dr. Eileen Sweeney, Consultant in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Eileen Sweeney, Psychiatrist, General Adult & Later Life Psychiatry
Dr. Mirielle Sweeney, GP
Rosalyn Tamming, Epidemiology, global health, disability
Dr. Marie Talty, SpR in Respiratory Medicine
Dr. Caitriona Tiernan, GP Registrar
Dr. Sean Tierney, Consultant Vascular Surgeon
Dr. Liam Townsend, SpR in Infectious Diseases
Dr. Eimear Tracey, SHO in General Practice
Brian Trench, Science communication
Dr. Memoona Usman, SpR in Psychiatry
Dr. Vilasini Vikneswaramoorthy, Registrar in Microbiology
Rachel Ward, PhD student Biology
Dr. Vivienne Wallace, GP
Dr. Niamh Walley, GP
Dr. Aoibhinn Walsh, Paediatric Inclusion Health Fellow
Dr. Elaine Walsh, GP, General Practice
Dr. Cathriona Walsh, Senior Medical Officer, Community Medicine
Robert Walsh
Dr. Siobhan Walsh, GP trainee
Dr. Sarmad Waqas, Consultant Physician, Infectious Diseases
Dr. Cliona Waterhouse, GP
Dr. David Weakliam, Global Health Programme Director, HSE
Prof. John Wells, Professor of Nursing
Dr. Mark Wheeler, General Practitioner
Dr. Maeve White, Registrar in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Dr. Mary Wingfield, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Dr. Neil Wrigley Kelly, SpR in Infectious Diseases
