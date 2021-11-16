Real Solutions for Vaccine Equity: leaders in the scientific community in Ireland to call for vaccine equity

Mission Statement

As a community of scientific and medical experts, we are coming together to voice our concerns about global COVID-19 vaccine inequity. We aim to effect action that will facilitate access to COVID-19 vaccines to all countries. We are petitioning the Irish government to support the following measures:

1. Support the TRIPS waiver to allow vaccine production in low- and middle-income countries as a sustainable solution

2. Ensure vaccine makers facilitate the open sharing of know-how and tech transfer to all relevant vaccine producers to increase vaccine production. This should be done through the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID Technology Access Pool (C-TAP).

3. Facilitate urgent global redistribution of current vaccine supplies and commit to rational purchasing to avoid vaccine hoarding and wastage

4. Ensure that any strategy for booster vaccines is evidence based and ethical within a global context.

This is a joint initiative by Peoples Vaccine Alliance Ireland, the Doctors for Vaccine Equity, the Irish Global Health Network, Oxfam Ireland and Amnesty International Ireland and individuals such as Prof Cliona O’Farrelly.

Gerald Barry, Virology, Immunology

Dr. Marie Casey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine

Dr. Ciara Conlan, Registrar in Medical Virology

Prof. Annie Curtis, Immunology

Prof. Cliona O’Farrelly, Professor of Comparative Immunology TCD

Dr. Kieran Harkin, GP

Dr. Douglas Hamilton, Specialist in Public Health

Dr. Christine Kelly, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Prof. Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology, TCD

Prof. Sam McConkey, Deputy Dean, Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease

Prof. Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, Consultant Physician in Inclusion Health, Infectious Diseases

Prof. Luke O’Neill

Prof. Susan Smith, Professor in Primary Care Medicine

Dr. Mona Abdelrahman, SpR, Ob Gyn

Khurshid Ahmad, Professor of Computer Science; Expertise: Artificial Intelligence, Behavioural Finance

M Alhourani, Lecturer

Dr. Saied Ali, Spr in Microbiology

Dr. Niamh Allen, Consultant Physician, Infectious Diseases

Dr. John Allman, GP

Dr. Anver Amod, GP

Gerry Arthurs

Dr. Tim Balfour, SHO in Emergency Medicine

Dr. Enda Barron, GP

Sharee Basdeo, PhD Immunology

Sarah Bates Evoy, Lecturer and researcher

Dr. Ealga Beary, GP

Dr. Gabriel Beecham, Specialist Registrar, Anaesthesiology & Intensive Care Medicine

Dr. Andrew Begley, NCHD in Psychiatry

Dr. Kenneth Bishop, GP

Dr. Oisin Brady Bates, GP Trainee

Prof. John Boland, Professor of Chemistry

Prof. Andrew Bowie, Professor of Innate Immunology

Dr. Maeve Brassil, SHO in Medicine

Dr. Dorothy Breen, Consultant in Intensive Care

Dr. David Brennan, GP

Dr. Diarmaid Brennan, Psychiatry Registrar

Kiva Brennan, Research Fellow Immunology

Elizabeth Brint, Immunologist

Prof. Ruairi Brugha, Professor Emeritus, Public Health and Epidemiology

Dr. Cathy Burke, Consultant in Obstetrics / Gynaecology

Dr. David Burke, GP Registrar

Ciara Byrne, Researcher in Immunology and Haematology

Dr. Colm Byrne, Consultant in Geriatrics and General Medicine

Dr. David Byrne, GP

Dr. Joanne Byrne, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Martin Caffrey, Academic. Membrane Structural and Functional Biology

Dr. Niamh Cafferty, GP

Dr. Jack Canavan, GP SHO

Dr. Fiona Cianci, Specialist in Public Health Medicine

Dr. Vineta Ciprike, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Dr. Lindsey Clarke, Consultant in Histopathology

Dr Catherine Clifford, GP

Dr. Daniel Coffey, GP

Rebecca Coll, Research scientist in immunobiology

Dr. Peter Conlon, SHO

Dr. Kevin Connolly, Paediatrics, Special Advisor NIAC

Dr. Roisin Connolly, Clinical Microbiology

Dr. Jennifer Connolly, NCHD, GP

Dr. Aileen Conway, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Laura Cooke, GP Registrar

Dr. Fionnuala Cooney, Director of Public Health, Public Health

Sinéad Corr

Dr. Alan Coss, Consultant in Gastroenterology/Medicine

Dr. Danielle Courtney, Medical officer in Public Health

Dr. Grainne Courtney, Consultant in GUM/HIV

Dr. Deirdre Coyle, GP

Dr. Cathal Coyne, NCHD

Emma Creagh, Associate Professor, Biochemistry & Immunology

Mary Cronin, Lecturer, School of Public Health, UCC

Dr. Tom Cronin, GP Trainee

Dr. Caitlin Crowe, SHO in ED

Dr. Sinead Crowley, Medical officer in Public Health

Dr. Niall Crumlish, Consultant Psychiatrist

Merissa Cullen, PhD candidate, molecular biology

Dr. Julie Cunningham, GP

Prof. Mark Cunningham, Ellen Mayston Bates Professor of Neurophysiology of Epilepsy

Dr. James Curneen, Clinical SpR

Dr. Ben Bella Dafalla, General Practitioner

Dr. Catherine de Blacam, Consultant Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Medical Director, UCD NVRL

Dr. Kevin Delargy, GP

Dr. Alison DeMaio, Post-CSCST Fellow, Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Dr. Eilis Dockry, SHO in Paediatrics

Dr. Jane Doheny, SHO in Medicine

Dr. Aaron Doherty, Spr in Clinical Microbiology and Clinical Lecturer RCSI

Prof. Derek Doherty, Professor in Immunology

Dr. Mark Doherty, Consultant Medical Oncologist

Dr. Anne-Marie Dolan, SpR in Microbiology

Dr. Eoghan Donlon, SpR in Neurology

Dr. Claire Donnelly, Consultant in Infectious diseases

Dr. Seán Donohue, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Deirdre Dowdall, GP

Dr. Caitriona Doyle, Consultant in Infectious Diseases

Prof. Martin Downes, Prof Emeritus Biology

Dr. Carol Duffy, GP

Dr. James Duncan, Senior House Officer in Anaesthesiology

Dr. Andrew Dundas, SHO in General Practice

Dr. Emma Dunne, SpR in Radiology

Jean Dunne, Medical Scientist Immunology

Ursula Fearon, Scientist

Dr. Eoin Dunphy, GP

Dr. Ruth Dwyer, GP

Prof. Marion Dyer, Asst. Prof. Primary Care.

Dr. Jessica Ennis, SHO in GP

Dr. Eamonn Faller, SpR in Infectious diseases

Jane Farrar, Genetics

Prof. Eoin Feeney, Infectious Diseases

Dr. Lauren Fields, Registrar, GP

Shane Finan, Artist

David Finlay, Associate Professor in Biochemistry and Immunology

Dr. Bernie Finneran, GP

Dr. Margaret Fitzgerald, National PH Lead Social Inclusion HSE, Public Health Medicine

Dr. Sarah Fitzgibbon, GP

Prof. Chris Fitzpatrick, Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Prof. Fidelma, Fitzpatrick, Professor and Head of Dept of Clinical Microbiology RCSI and Consultant Microbiologist Beaumont Hospital

Dr. Mary Flanagan, Paediatrics

Dr. John Flanagan, GP

Dr. Catherine Fleming, Consultant in Infectious Diseases

Jean Fletcher, Lecturer in Immunology

Dr. Frank Fogarty, NCHD/GP Trainee

Dr. Enida Friel, Masters in Public Heath, Diploma in Tropical Medicine, Diploma in Reproductive Health

Dr. Christine Gaffney, SHO General Medicine

Dr. Joe Gallagher, GP

Dr. John Gannon, SHO, paediatrics

Dr. Daire Gargan, SHO, Stroke Medicine

Dr. Rebecca Geary, SpR in Radiation Oncology

Dr. Eimear Gilhooley, SpR in Dermatology

Dr. Dan Gill, GP

Dr. Rosemary Gillan, GP

Dr. Mari Gleeson, GP

Prof. Liam Glynn, Professor of General Practice

Caitlín Gobl Ní Chasaide, PhD Student in Immunology

Dr. Shauna Golden, SHO in Emergency Medicine

Prof. Stephen Gordon, Professor of Infection Biology

Dr. Liz Gould, GP

Susan Green, Compliance

Dr. Mohammed Hamza, Emergency Medicine SpR

Dr. Oisin Hannigan, Specialist Registrar in Geriatric Medicine

Dr. Ashlyn Hannon, SHO in GP

Megan Hanlon, Scientist

Prof. Joe Harbison, Director of Undergraduate Teaching and Learning, School of Medicine, TCD and Consultant Physician in Geriatrics and Stroke

Dr. Peter Harrington, Joint Medical Director Gorey Malawi Health Partnership

Dr. Rob Harrington, SHO in Medicine

Dr. Jeff Harte, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Ann-Marie Hayes, SpR in Paediatrics

Dr. Peter Hayes, GP

Dr. Laura Heavey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine

Dr. Aoife Heeney, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Pat Hill, GP

Dr. Marie Hogan, GP

Dr. Nollaig Houlihan, GP

Dr. Fenton Howell, Director of Public Health

Dr. Ralph Hurley O’Dwyer, Registrar in Internal Medicine

Dr. Neil Hyland, SHO, Medical BST

Dr. Niamh Irving, GP

Dr. Chai Jairaj, Consultant in Psychiatry

Dr. Tanzeelah Jamadar, FY1 Doctor, General Surgery

Dr. Ciaran Joyce, GP

Dr. Shubhangi Karmaker, Academic Intern, Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Dr. Amy Keane, SpR, GUM

Cathal Keane, PhD Student in Biochemistry

Dr. Diane Kell, SHO, GIM

Beth Kelly, Immunologist

Dr. Maureen Kelly, Senior Lecturer, GP

Dr. Dearbhla Kelly, Consultant in Nephrology

Dr. Ina Kelly, Specialist in Public Health

Medicine

Dr. Síle Kelly, SpR in Public Health

Dr. Michelle Kennedy, Community and Child health

Dr. Grace Kenny, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Shane Kenny, SHO in General Practice

Dr. Colm Kerr, Infectious Diseases

Dr. Emer Kidney

Dr. Bridget Kiely, GP

Dr. Lorna Kilbane, GP SHO

Dr. Mary Kilcoyne, GP

Dr. Sarah King, GP

Dr. Tara Kingston, Consultant in Liaison Psychiatry

Dr. David Kinlen, GP registrar

Dr. Michael Kinsella, GP

Dr. Susan Knowles, Consultant Microbiologist

Inna Kuzmenko, Administrator in Education sector

Dr. Ciara Lambe, GP

Evelyn Landers, Chemist

Dr. Aisling Lavery, Registrar in Psychiatry

Dr. Cale Lawlor, Senior Medical Officer, Public Health

Dr. Sadhbh Lee, Registrar in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Dr. James Lee, Emergency Medicine Specialist Registrar

Dr. Zahra Legris, Registrar in Psychiatry

Charlotte Leane, Postgraduate immunology researcher

Dr. Tadg Lehane, GP

Dr. Aaron Liston, Registrar in ED

Dr. Cliona Lorton, Consultant in Palliative Medicine

Mimmi Lundahl, Research scientist, Immunology

Gemma Lynch, Senior Technical Officer

Dr. Judi Lynch, Clinical Microbiology

Dr. Cillian mac Suibhne, General Practice

Dr. Kate Mac Sweeney, GP

Dr. Jane MacDonagh

Dr. Fiona Magee, GP

Dr. Roisin Magner, GP Trainee

Dr. Chris Maharaj, Consultant in Anaesthetics and Pain Management

Dr. Eimear Mallon, GP

Dr. Conor Malone, Registrar in Ophthalmology

Dr. Helen Mannion, Intern in Colorectal Surgery

Dr. Ruth Martin, Geriatrician

Dr. Peter McCarthy, Specialist Registrar in Haematology

Prof. Noel McCarthy, Professor of Population Health Medicine

Dr. Aileen McCarthy, GP

Dr. Maeve McCarthy, General Practice

Dr. Martha McCormack, GP Trainee

Dr. Helene McDermott, Consultant in Clinical Microbiology

Dr. Jackie McElhinney, Public Health

Dr. Padraig McGettrick, Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Edel McGinnity, GP

Dr. Domhnall McGlacken-Byrne, Paediatrics

Dr. Fiona McGrath, GP

Dr. Julie McHugh, GP principal

Dr. Matthew McKenna-Barry, SpR in Gastroenterology

Dr. Ciara McKeogh, GP trainee

Prof. Aoife McLysaght, Professor in Genetics

Kelly McManus Doyle, NCHD, General Practice

Dr. Alex McVey, GP

Dr. Maria McWalter, Registrar in Infectious Diseases

Jean Lannin, Pharmacist working with the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland

Emma Leacy, Ph.D. Immunology

Brendan Loftus, Genomics

David Lonane, Neuroscience & Immunology

Philomena Mc Ateer, Chief Technical Officer 1 in Anatomy, School of Medicine, TBSI

Anne McGettrick, Immunologist

Emeir McSorley, Senior Lecturer in Human Nutrition

Dr. Liam Meagher, GP

Dr. Chantal Migone, Public Health Specialist

Dr. Cecilia Minelli, SHO, GP trainee

Eleanor Molloy, Paediatrician

Dr. Geraldine Moloney, Consultant in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Fiona Monahan, GP

Dr. Sonja Moore

Dr. Conor Moran, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. John Morris, GP

Dr. Siti Mardhiah Muhamad Fauzi, SHO in Medicine

Dr. Eavan Muldoon, Consultant in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Ger Mullane, Registrar in Neurology

Dr. Declan Mulligan, Intern

Gwen Murphy, Epidemiology

Dr. Mark Murphy, GP

Dr. Andrew Murphy, GP and academic

Dr. Elaine Murphy, Medical SHO

Dr. John Paul Murphy, SHO in Medicine

Dr. Olive Murphy, Consultant in Microbiology

Dr. Richard Murray, GP

Dr. Dean Murray, Registrar in General Practice

Dr. Siobhán Neville, Consultant in Paediatrics

Dr. Ellen Newman, SHO in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Kevin Neylon, General Practice

Dr. Aoife Ni Shearcaigh, NCHD, GP

Dr. Síofra Nic an Bhreithiún, GP

Dr. Hugh Nohilly, GP

Derek Nolan, University lecturer

Dr. Sinead Noonan, Oncology

Dr. Chantelle Ní Chróinín, Registrar in Emergency Medicine

Eóin O’Brien, Post doc researcher, Immunology

Liam O’Mahony, Immunologist

Mary O’Sullivan, Research Lecturer

Dr. Mary O’Brien, GP

Dr. Niall O’Brien, SHO in Paediatrics

Dr. Anne O’ Brien, GP

Dr. Michael O Callaghan, GP

Dr. Cliodhna O Callaghan, GP

Dr. Eamon O Ceallaigh, GP Registrar

Dr. Stiofan O Conghaile, Specialist in Anaesthesia and Pain Medicine

Dr. Mortimer O’Connor, Medicine

Dr. Pamela O’Connor, Consultant Neonatologist

Dr. Laura O’Doherty, (Currently Volunteer

Medical Officer), Internal Medicine

Dr. Patrick O’Donnell, GP & Clinical Fellow in Social Inclusion

Dr. Catherine O’Donohoe, Dr in General Practice

Dr. Peadar Ó Fionnain, GP

Dr. Jillian O Keefe, Registrar in Microbiology

Dr. Doireann O’Leary, GP

Dr. Angela O’Leary, Principal Medical Officer, Community Medicine

Dr. Máirtín Ó Maoláin, GP and Clinical Lecture in General Practice

Dr. Rhea O’ Regan, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Muireann O Shea, GP

Prof. Brendan O’ Shea, General Practice and Occupational Medicine

Dr. Annaliese O Sullivan, GP

Dr. Niamh O’Sullivan, Consultant Microbiologist

Dr. Cathal O’Broin, Consultant in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Austin O’Carroll, GP, Scheme DIrector North Dublin City GP Training Scheme

Dr. Geraldine O’Dea, Medical Assessor in Public Health Medicine

Dr. Irene O’Dea, SHO in Haematology

Dr. Joanne O’Gorman, Consultant in Clinical Microbiology

Dr. Brendan O’Kelly, Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Alan O’Reilly, GP

Dr. Conor O’Shea, GP

Dr. Alanna O’Shea, SHO, Medicine

Shauna O’Shea, Research Assistant in Antimicrobial Resistance and Microbiome. Master’s in Immunology and Global Health. BSc in General Nursing.

Dr. Daire O’Leary, Paediatrics

Dr. David Orr, Consultant surgeon, Plastic surgery

Dr. Lisa Owens, Consultant in Endocrinology

Dr. Sean Owens, GP

Dr. Jess O’Riordan, General Practice

Dr. Siobhan Perot, Community Medical Officer, Paediatrics

Dr. Naomi Petty-Saphon, Specialist in Public Health Medicine

Andreea Petrasca, Immunology

Dr. Grainne Pinaqui, GP

Dr. Shane Power, Specialist Registrar in Anaesthesia

Dr. Nicholas Power, Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Siobhan Quirke, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Ming Rawat, GP

Teresa Redmond, Sen. Dem. Biology Dept MU

Dr. Paul Reidy, Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Brian Reilly, GP trainee

Dr. Audrey Rice, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Christine Ritter, GP

Dr. Kinley Roberts, Consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine

Mark Robinson, Immunologist

Dr. Triona Rooney, SpR, A&E

Dr. Andrew Rowe, GP trainee

Dr. Noirin Russell, Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist

Dr. Corinna Sadlier, Consultant in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Niamh Scanlan, GP

Dr. Kirsten Schaffer, Consultant in Microbiology

Martina Schroeder, Lecturer of Immunology, Head of Host-Pathogen Interaction Lab, Maynooth University Ireland

Dr. Brid Shanahan, GP

Dr. Rose Sharkey, Respiratory consultant

Frederick Sheedy, Assistant Professor (Immunology), TCD

Dr. Darragh Shields, Consultant in Emergency Medicine

Karen Slattery, Immunology researcher

Dr. Eoin Somers, Emergency Medicine

Reece Somerville, medical student

Dr. Nicholas Stefanovic, SHO in Medicine

Aubrey Storey, Lecturer in Health Sceince

Dr. Stefania Stroiescu, in SHO Respiratory Medicine

Dr. Ellen Stuart, GP/GP Lecturer

Dr. Eileen Sweeney, Consultant in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Eileen Sweeney, Psychiatrist, General Adult & Later Life Psychiatry

Dr. Mirielle Sweeney, GP

Rosalyn Tamming, Epidemiology, global health, disability

Dr. Marie Talty, SpR in Respiratory Medicine

Dr. Caitriona Tiernan, GP Registrar

Dr. Sean Tierney, Consultant Vascular Surgeon

Dr. Liam Townsend, SpR in Infectious Diseases

Dr. Eimear Tracey, SHO in General Practice

Brian Trench, Science communication

Dr. Memoona Usman, SpR in Psychiatry

Dr. Vilasini Vikneswaramoorthy, Registrar in Microbiology

Rachel Ward, PhD student Biology

Dr. Vivienne Wallace, GP

Dr. Niamh Walley, GP

Dr. Aoibhinn Walsh, Paediatric Inclusion Health Fellow

Dr. Elaine Walsh, GP, General Practice

Dr. Cathriona Walsh, Senior Medical Officer, Community Medicine

Robert Walsh

Dr. Siobhan Walsh, GP trainee

Dr. Sarmad Waqas, Consultant Physician, Infectious Diseases

Dr. Cliona Waterhouse, GP

Dr. David Weakliam, Global Health Programme Director, HSE

Prof. John Wells, Professor of Nursing

Dr. Mark Wheeler, General Practitioner

Dr. Maeve White, Registrar in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Dr. Mary Wingfield, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Dr. Neil Wrigley Kelly, SpR in Infectious Diseases

