Keep Prides Marching in Hungary!

Just weeks after we helped protect Budapest Pride, Hungarian authorities have now banned the Pécs Pride March, scheduled for October 4th.

Why? Because of a new law that makes it illegal to plan, organise, or promote what the government vaguely calls “LGBTIQ+ propaganda.” The same law used to intimidate Budapest Pride is now being used to shut down other marches altogether. This is bigger than one city. It’s part of a growing crackdown on peaceful protest and LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary. From fines and bans to harassment and surveillance – people are being silenced simply for demanding equality. But we won’t be silenced.

Action: Together, we will send a clear message: Pride is not a crime. Now we need you with us, too.

Call on the Pécs police to ensure that Pécs Pride is held without disruption, safely and peacefully, as in previous years.