Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Keep Prides Marching in Hungary!

Keep Prides Marching in Hungary!

By 22nd September 2025 Actions

 ©Nagy Szabolcs

22nd September 2025, 17:37:47 UTC

Just weeks after we helped protect Budapest Pride, Hungarian authorities have now banned the Pécs Pride March, scheduled for October 4th.

Why? Because of a new law that makes it illegal to plan, organise, or promote what the government vaguely calls “LGBTIQ+ propaganda.” The same law used to intimidate Budapest Pride is now being used to shut down other marches altogether. This is bigger than one city. It’s part of a growing crackdown on peaceful protest and LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary. From fines and bans to harassment and surveillance – people are being silenced simply for demanding equality. But we won’t be silenced.

Action: Together, we will send a clear message: Pride is not a crime. Now we need you with us, too.

Call on the Pécs police to ensure that Pécs Pride is held without disruption, safely and peacefully, as in previous years.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: