Urgent Action: Iran – Grave Risk of Tortured Man Facing Execution

Kurdish man Reza Rasaei is at risk of execution in Iran in connection to the “Woman Life Freedom” uprising of 2022. His death sentence was issued following a grossly unfair trial that relied on forced “confessions” obtained under torture. Demand his release!
Reza was arrested and sentenced to death in November 2022 in connection with the death of the commander of the Intelligence Organisation of the Revolutionary Guards in Sahneh during a protest. Reza has repeatedly denied any involvement. The Supreme Court disregarded key evidence in his defence including witness testimonies, his lawyer’s submissions on the flawed investigations and the omission of forensic evidence.
Reza was forcibly disappeared for the first four months of his detention where authorities. subjected him to torture, including electric shocks, suffocation, suspension, severe beatings and sexual violence to compel his forced “confessions”. Since his arrest, he has been denied access to adequate healthcare, including for his torture-related injuries.
Authorities have flagrantly violated Reza’s fair trial rights, and have unlawfully relied on forced “confessions” to convict him. The authorities must halt Reza’s execution, quash his conviction and release him from detention immediately.
Take Urgent Action now for Reza!