Israel/OPT: Amnesty petition demanding ceasefire to end civilian suffering backed by more than one million signatures

More than a million signatures from people around the world have been gathered for an Amnesty International petition demanding an immediate ceasefire to end the unparalleled escalation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel since 7 October 2023. In response, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International, said:

“The world is watching in horror as more and more civilians lose their lives each day amid Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground operations, and the unfolding of an unprecedented, man-made humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied Gaza Strip. More than 10,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza including at least 4,200 children in the last four weeks. In Israel at least 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage, including 33 children, by Hamas and other armed groups on 7 October.

“Israel’s further tightening of its illegal blockade of Gaza has left 2 million people without access to drinking water, food, medical supplies and fuel, leading to the collapse of the health system at a time when the number of those injured is over 25,000. At least 1.5 million Gazans have been forcibly displaced from their homes due to the attacks and as a result of orders from the Israeli army to move to the south of the Strip.

“Outraged over the devastating toll on civilians, a global chorus of Amnesty International members and supporters are calling for the protection of all civilians at risk by signing our petition to demand an immediate ceasefire by all parties to the conflict. Hundreds of thousands of people continue to protest across the world to demand a ceasefire, yet their calls have gone unheeded by the international community as warring parties continue to display a callous disregard for civilian lives.”

“Israeli authorities continue to dehumanize Palestinians in their rhetoric as Israeli forces bomb densely populated refugee camps, hospitals, UN-run schools, bakeries, mosques and churches, roads and civilian homes wiping out entire families. Civilian hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza remain in danger, and ongoing indiscriminate rocket fire into Israel places civilians at risk.

“For more than one month the international community has failed to act in the face of staggering levels of civilian bloodshed, destruction and unimaginable human suffering in Gaza. This failure is a shameful stain on humanity. Instead, some states continue to arm parties to the conflict with weapons used in flagrant violations of human rights.

“The only way to prevent further loss of civilian lives and allow lifesaving aid to reach those in desperate need in Gaza is for states to act now to demand an immediate ceasefire by all parties to the conflict in the occupied Gaza Strip. A ceasefire will also provide opportunities to secure the release of hostages and for independent international investigations to take place into the war crimes committed by all parties to address long-standing impunity. Ultimately, justice and reparation for all victims and dismantling Israel’s entrenched system of apartheid against Palestinians are essential to ending the cycle of recurrent horrors.”

Background

Amnesty International has documented evidence of violations of international law, including war crimes, by all parties to the conflict.

Israel has responded to the horrific attacks by Hamas and other armed groups on 7 October, with a devastating bombing campaign in Gaza, including unlawful indiscriminate attacks, and by intensifying its 16-year long illegal blockade on Gaza.

To sign Amnesty International’s petition to demand a ceasefire click here.

For more information click here.