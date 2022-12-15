Amnesty International Fundraiser
Amnesty International has been fighting the bad guys since 1961 and we need your help to continue our amazing, life-changing work. Are you energetic & outgoing with an interest in Human Rights? Do you love to talk and meet new people? Why not get paid to do what you love? We are expanding our team, we are looking for motivated and target driving people with a positive attitude to join our Dublin-based fundraising team.
Please note: You must be a resident in Ireland to be considered for this position
We offer:
- Full training
- Progression opportunities
- A fun work environment with a vibrant team
- Basic salary with a performance-related pay structure
- 25 days annual leave
- Social club
- Holiday pay
Other benefits on completion of probation period:
- Sick pay
- Maternity/paternity leave
- Pension entitlements
Practical Description:
- To find people who are passionate about Human Rights and inspire them to take action in the form of monthly donations by direct debit and become human rights defenders
- To seek to deliver a minimum amount of quality donors every day regardless of weather, location, or external factors.
Please note that this is a field-based role and applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland and be at least 18 years of age.