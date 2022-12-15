Amnesty International Fundraiser

Amnesty International has been fighting the bad guys since 1961 and we need your help to continue our amazing, life-changing work. Are you energetic & outgoing with an interest in Human Rights? Do you love to talk and meet new people? Why not get paid to do what you love? We are expanding our team, we are looking for motivated and target driving people with a positive attitude to join our Dublin-based fundraising team.

Please note: You must be a resident in Ireland to be considered for this position

We offer:

Full training

Progression opportunities

A fun work environment with a vibrant team

Basic salary with a performance-related pay structure

25 days annual leave

Social club

Holiday pay

Other benefits on completion of probation period:

Sick pay

Maternity/paternity leave

Pension entitlements

Practical Description:

To find people who are passionate about Human Rights and inspire them to take action in the form of monthly donations by direct debit and become human rights defenders

To seek to deliver a minimum amount of quality donors every day regardless of weather, location, or external factors.

Please note that this is a field-based role and applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland and be at least 18 years of age.