End Israeli Apartheid Pledge

End Israeli Apartheid Pledge

25th April 2023, 15:10:52 UTC

Millions of Palestinians live under Israeli apartheid.

For over 75 years, Israel has created and maintained laws, policies, and practices that deliberately oppress Palestinians. This ensures Palestinian Arabs live under a system of Jewish-Israeli domination across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), and affects Palestinian refugees displaced in neighbouring countries. .

The system is enforced by acts such as forcible transfer, drastic movement restrictions, fragmentation of communities, unlawful killings, arbitrary detention and torture, separation of families and the denial of nationality and citizenship rights to Palestinians.

Apartheid is a crime against humanity and is committed with the specific intent of maintaining a cruel system of control by one racial group over another.

Our campaign comprises over a dozen Irish groups who are committed to social justice and bringing an end to this cruel system of oppression against the Palestinian people.

We are campaigning to persuade the Irish government to officially recognise Israel’s system of apartheid, and to take meaningful action internationally, at the bilateral and multilateral level, to demand an end to it.

If you want to help end apartheid, sign our pledge!

Sign the pledge now

