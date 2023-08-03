Protect the Protest: Demand justice for victims of police brutality during protests in Angola

Angolan security forces have resorted to unnecessary, excessive, abusive and even lethal force at peaceful demonstrations.
Amnesty International and OMUNGA, an Angolan human rights organisation, documented several peaceful protests that were met with police violence and several killings committed by the Angolan security forces, including officers of the Angolan National Police and the Angolan Armed Forces.
Three years have passed since the deaths of three young people José Quiocama Manuel (16 years old), Clinton Dongala Carlos (16 years old), Mabiala Rogério and Ferreira Mienandi (15 years old) killed by security forces in the context of protests.
Between March and November 2020, 11 people were killed by state security agents. Eight children aged between 14 and 17 years were killed. No one should pay with their life simply for exercising their right to peaceful assembly.
In January 2021 dozens of young people were killed in clashes between the police and demonstrators in Cafunfo.
In August 2022, a group of 12 young people in Benguela were detained and tortured by state security agents in the context of an attempt to demonstrate against the election results.
Just this year, authorities have confirmed that five people were killed while eight others were injured during a protest against high fuel costs by taxi drivers on 5 June in Huambo Province. Amnesty International has received reports that 34 others were arrested for exercising their right to protest.
Call on the President to instruct law enforcement officers and security agents to immediately end the use of excessive force during protests in Angola and the culture of impunity.