Urgent Action: Israel/OPT- Free Ahmad Manasra

Health fears for tortured Palestinian detainee.
Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem, has been in solitary confinement in a prison in southern Israel since early November 2021.
He has developed serious mental health conditions while in prison and his mental health deteriorated again in October and November to a life-threatening risk.
After his arrest, aged only 13 in 2015, he was subjected to ill-treatment and denied the right to a fair trial. He suffers from severe mental health conditions which developed during his detention and worsened in prolonged solitary confinement, which amounts to torture. Court hearings in summer 2022 rejected his appeals to be removed from solitary confinement and be out on parole.
His ongoing detention will lead to “irreparable damage” according to independent psychiatrists.
Call for his release now!