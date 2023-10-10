Afghanistan: Urgent action critical after devastating earthquake

Responding to the catastrophic earthquake that struck western province of Herat in Afghanistan over the weekend, Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s regional researcher for South Asia, said:

“Amnesty International expresses our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the devastating earthquake.

“Amnesty International calls on the Taliban de facto authorities to attend to the immediate and essentials needs of the affected communities and ensure that rescue and relief efforts are carried out without discrimination and in a manner that is compliant with international human rights standards. It is critical that all assistance meets the needs of the most at-risks groups who often face compounded challenges in crisis situations, including women, children, older persons, and people with disabilities.

“People in Afghanistan are already suffering from the impacts of the acute economic crisis and several years of conflict. With the winter months ahead, Amnesty International calls on the de facto authorities and the international community to immediately mobilize resources to support access to housing, adequate food, potable water, safe sanitation, and healthcare as thousands of families face an uncertain future with their homes destroyed by the earthquake. The de-facto authorities must also guarantee safe and unrestricted access to the affected regions for humanitarian agencies.”

Background

On 8 October, a strong earthquake hit the western province of Herat in Afghanistan. It was among the world’s deadliest quakes this year with more than 2,400 people reported killed according to the Taliban de facto authorities and more than a 1000 killed and more than 1600 injured as per figures from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan on Sunday.

Afghanistan’s healthcare system, reliant almost entirely on foreign aid, has faced devastating cuts in the two years since the Taliban took over and much international assistance was halted. The relief efforts can also be affected by the ban on Afghan women from working for the UN as well as other NGOs in Afghanistan.