Russian Federation: Stop the prosecution of Yulia Tsvetkova

Russian human rights activist and artist, Yulia Tsvetkova, is facing prosecution and harassment for defending women’s and LGBTI rights. Take action now to call for Russia to stop the prosecution of Yulia Tsvetkova.

The trial against Yulia Tsvetkova is expected to start in February, after months of criminal investigation. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison, under the absurd charges of “production and dissemination of pornography” for her drawings of women’s bodies as part of her activism promoting women’s rights.

Yulia has been continually targeted since 2019 for her activism for women’s and LGBTI rights. She has faced three administrative proceedings under Russia’s homophobic “gay propaganda” laws.

Yulia has faced homophobic harassment and threats since the criminal case against her was opened. Her mother has also been receiving threats, including threatening calls, from unknown individuals.

For over a year, the police have subjected Yulia to harassment, including repeated searches of her home and workplace. She spent almost four months under house arrest, during which she was deprived of access to medical care.

Yulia has committed no offence and is being relentlessly persecuted for exercising her right to freedom of expression through her drawings and human rights activism. By prosecuting Yulia, the authorities are violating both Russia’s Constitution and their obligations under international human rights law.

Call on Russian authorities to end all criminal and administrative proceedings against Yulia and to take all necessary steps to ensure the harassment of Yulia and her mother stops.