Write for rights 2025- Sign all

Amnesty International’s annual Write for Rights campaign transforms the lives of people whose rights have been wronged. Using the power of their words, Write for Rights supporters have united behind a common purpose: together, we can change lives for the better.

This year the campaign features people from around the world, all connected because their human rights have been violated. All because of who they are and what they do. Together, we can fight for their rights.

Join in today. Write a letter, change a life.

With one click take action 9 times.

Cambodia: Members of Mother Nature Cambodia jailed for defending the environment from exploitaion.

Members of Mother Nature Cambodia jailed for defending the environment from exploitaion. Madagascar: Damisoa faces forced displacement due to Droughts and starvation; a clear indication of climate change.

Damisoa faces forced displacement due to Droughts and starvation; a clear indication of climate change. Norway: Support the fight by Ellinor Guttorm Utsi to protect indegenous lands and culture.

Support the fight by Ellinor Guttorm Utsi to protect indegenous lands and culture. South Africa: Call for protection of children in school regardless of class.

Call for protection of children in school regardless of class. Tunisia: Demand release of Sonia Dahmani in prison for exposing racism in Tunisia.

Demand release of Sonia Dahmani in prison for exposing racism in Tunisia. Myanmar: Demand release of jouranilist Sai Zaw Thaike and protection of freedom of speech .

Demand release of jouranilist Sai Zaw Thaike and protection of freedom of speech . Kyrgyzstan: Demand Release of Makhabat Tazhibek who is in prison for exposing corruption.

Demand Release of Makhabat Tazhibek who is in prison for exposing corruption. Honduras: Demand answers for the murder of Juan Lopez who was targetted after relenltess efforts to protects the forests of Honduras.

Demand answers for the murder of Juan Lopez who was targetted after relenltess efforts to protects the forests of Honduras. Ecuador: Demand the safety of Guerreras por la Amazonía (Warriors for the Amazon) a group oif young adults protecting the Amazon.

Sign your name to support all of these courageous individuals.