Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Write For Rights 2022: – CUBA: ARTIST JAILED FOR PROTECTING FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

Write For Rights 2022: – CUBA: ARTIST JAILED FOR PROTECTING FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

By 28th October 2022 Uncategorised

 © Amnesty International

28th October 2022, 16:11:51 UTC

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara is a self-taught Black Cuban artist. He loves to paint, dance, and wear bright pink suits. His home in San Isidro, one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Havana, is a haven for the community – an open house for people to meet and connect.

Frustrated by Decree 349, a law seeking to silence critical artists, Luis Manuel became a leader of the San Isidro Movement: a diverse group of artists, journalists and activists defending the right to freedom of expression whose members have been intimidated, surveilled and detained.

On 2 May 2021, state security officials took Luis Manuel from his home, where he had been on hunger strike protesting against the confiscation of his artworks by the authorities. He was taken to a hospital and denied access to the outside world. Upon his release a month later, security officials continued to watch his every move.

On 11 July 2021, Luis Manuel posted a video online, saying he would be taking part in one of the largest demonstrations Cuba had seen in decades. Luis Manuel was arrested before the protest took place and taken to Guanajay maximum security prison, where he remains. In June 2022, he was sentenced to five years in prison, after a trial behind closed doors. In prison, Luis Manuel’s health is declining and he’s not getting proper medical care.

Tell Cuba to immediately free Luis Manuel.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: