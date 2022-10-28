Act Now SHOP Donate
Write For Rights 2022: Joanah Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecillia Chimbiri – ZIMBABWE: ABDUCTED, BEATEN, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED AND JAILED FOR PROTESTING

 © Amnesty International

28th October 2022, 16:09:19 UTC

Joanah, Netsai and Cecillia are three women with a lot of things in common: they love playing board games, watching Netflix and are passionate about politics. Sadly, they now share horrific memories of a terrible and degrading attack.

On 13 May 2020, after leading an anti-government protest, Joanah, Netsai and Cecillia were arbitrarily arrested in Harare, taken to a police station and forced into an unmarked car. With hoods over their heads, they were driven out of the city. Scared for their lives, the women were thrown into a pit, beaten, sexually assaulted and forced to eat human excrement. They were found two days later, miles from Harare. Their clothes torn, covered in cuts and bruises, they were taken to hospital.

While still hospitalized, Joanah, Netsai and Cecillia were charged with criminal offences relating to the protest. Prison guards and police officers were at the hospital to prevent them from talking to journalists. After stating that they recognized some of their attackers, the women were re-arrested on 10 June 2020 and charged with faking their ordeal. They were detained until 26 June 2020, when they were given bail.

Joanah, Netsai and Cecillia’s trial began in January 2022 and continues. To date, no one has been held accountable for their terrible trauma.

