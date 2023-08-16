Release terminally ill political prisoner Walid Daqqah

After completing his 37 year prison sentence, we are calling for him to be allowed to spend his remaining time with his family.

In March, Walid Daqqah completed a 37-year sentence for his involvement with an armed group that had abducted and killed an Israeli soldier in 1984.

He has done his time. However, Walid is a terminally ill with a rare case of bone marrow cancer. His health condition has been exacerbated by numerous instances of medical neglect in prison.

Despite completing his sentence and facing just a short time left in life, he remains in prison. in 2018, an Israeli court sentenced him to a further two years in prison, delaying his release until March 2025, a date which he may not live to see. On 7 August, the Israeli District court rejected his petition for early release on medical grounds.

The reality is that that is grossly unfair, and he will likely not live to see freedom and his family again if he is made to see through this new sentence, piled on top of nearly a lifetime already spent in prison.

The Israeli authorities must immediately release Walid Daqqah on humanitarian grounds and allow him to spend his remaining time with his family.