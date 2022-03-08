Vigil in solidarity with people in Ukraine Thursday 10th March 2022

Amnesty supporters are organising vigils in Dublin city centre, Cork city and in Letterkenny to showcase our solidarity and our commitment to human rights values. We hope you can join us.

10th March at 6pm

Dublin – outside of Stephens Green Shopping Centre

Letterkenny, Co. Donegal – Market Square

Cork City Centre – Grand Parade, outside Bishop Lucey Park

Please provide your contact details so that we can give you updates on these events, and our ongoing responses to this crisis.

If you cannot attend in person, please join a livestream of the vigil in Dublin on our social channels; Amnesty Ireland Instagram and ActAmnesty Instagram.