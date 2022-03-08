Act Now SHOP Donate
Vigil in solidarity with people in Ukraine Thursday 10th March 2022

8th March 2022, 10:05:44 UTC

Amnesty supporters are organising vigils in Dublin city centre, Cork city and in Letterkenny to showcase our solidarity and our commitment to human rights values. We hope you can join us.

10th March at 6pm

Dublin – outside of Stephens Green Shopping Centre
Letterkenny, Co. Donegal – Market Square
Cork City Centre – Grand Parade, outside Bishop Lucey Park

If you cannot attend in person, please join a livestream of the vigil in Dublin on our social channels; Amnesty Ireland Instagram and ActAmnesty Instagram.

