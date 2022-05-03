USA: Supreme Court Leaked Opinion to Overturn Abortion Rights Is an Egregious Violation of Human Rights

Responding to the draft ruling leaked to Politico that shows that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, Tarah Demant, Amnesty International USA’s Interim National Director of Programs, Advocacy, and Government Affairs, said:

“If confirmed, it is an egregious violation of human rights to deny people access to abortion. This will force women, girls, and people who can become pregnant to carry pregnancies against their will and to seek out unsafe abortion. This ruling overturns over 40 years of essential protections in the United States of the rights of women, girls, and those who can become pregnant, and is a massive blow to gender equality.

“Abortion is a basic healthcare need for million of women, girls, and people who can become pregnant. Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy, for whatever reason, is a grotesque violation of human rights. While much of the world is expanding human rights, including the right to abortion, the United States is going back in time and putting the lives and freedom of millions at risk.”