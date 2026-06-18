US-Iran deal must centre human rights and region must see real and sustainable end to hostilities

Responding to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the USA and Iran to end a months-long war that spilled into neighbouring countries, killing more than 6,000 people across the Middle East and rattling the global economy, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said:

“US and Iranian officials have signed a deal to end a war that began with unlawful US-Israeli attacks in violation of the UN Charter and triggered unlawful acts by the Iranian authorities, sparking months of devastating civilian suffering and violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes.

“This news will bring a glimmer of precarious relief to millions across the region who have been living in limbo for the past four months. But to ensure a sustainable, enduring end to the hostilities any deal signed must go beyond safeguarding strategic and military interests of the US and Iran and must centre the protection of human rights, accountability, and justice and reparations, including guarantees of non-repetition, for victims of crimes under international law. A framework agreement that temporarily halts fighting but ignores human rights risks becoming a shield behind which impunity, occupation and repression continue indefinitely.

“Although the text of the agreement stipulates that the USA, Iran and their allies will cease military operations -including in Lebanon- and purports to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon, Israeli authorities continue to brazenly refuse to withdraw their forces from southern Lebanon where attacks continue risking further civilian harm. It is critical that civilians in Lebanon – who have already endured immense suffering – are not left exposed and at risk of yet another escalation of Israeli attacks nor permanently displaced from their homes.

“The international community must act now to demand Israel’s immediate withdrawal from Lebanese territory, for those displaced to be allowed back safely and freely, and for justice and reparation for victims of international law violations in Lebanon since 2023. States must also call for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and for its withdrawal from all of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“For civilians in Iran, an end to bombardment alone will not guarantee the safety of a population subjected to an intensified campaign of repression by the Islamic Republic authorities. This has included mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment, accelerated grossly unfair trials and politically motivated executions, with at least 44 people executed and more than 6,000 arbitrarily detained since the war began. Protesters, dissidents, and others advocating for fundamental political change remain at grave risk of further atrocity crimes by the Iranian authorities.

“It is essential that the US-Iran deal is accompanied by a dual people-centred diplomatic approach with concrete steps to prevent atrocity crimes by the Iranian authorities, including further massacres of protesters, and to support civil society calls for fundamental human rights change, including to the constitution.

“The path to a better future for people in the region must put civilians and humanity first and offer longer term solutions to safeguard human rights, end impunity and address root causes.”

Amnesty International is calling for all violations of international humanitarian law, including possible war crimes, to be independently investigated; for those responsible to be held to account; and for victims across the region to receive justice and reparations.