Urgent Action – USA: Release diabetic at risk

28th August 2025

28th August 2025, 12:48:26 UTC

In May 2024, Timofei Kocheshkov, a Russian man seeking safety, was detained while entering the USA with a CBP One appointment. He is currently being held at Folkston Detention Center in Georgia state. Timofei lives with Type 1 Diabetes and is dependent on receiving insulin three times a day and ongoing medical care. Despite numerous requests for medication, medical records from Russia, and his deteriorating health, Timofei has been deprived of proper medical care. We demand Timofei’s immediate release from detention to ensure he receives adequate healthcare to prevent him from continued decline and possible death.

