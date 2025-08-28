Urgent Action – USA: Release diabetic at risk

Post Body

Dear Acting Field Office Director Kristen Sullivan, On 12 May 2024, Timofei Kocheshkov (A#: 249-137-576), a Russian citizen seeking political asylum in the U.S., was detained despite arriving to the border with a CBP One appointment. He was sent to Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico, California. In the fall of 2024, Timofei was transferred to Folkston Detention Center in Folkston, Georgia. Timofei was diagnosed with Diabetes at five years old. Since his transfer to Folkston, Timofei has not received adequate glucose monitoring, insulin, or food which have dramatically impacted his health. Timofei is now experiencing complications that require urgent and consistent medical care that he can only adequately receive outside of detention. Without proper care Timofei is at risk of serious medical complications resulting from his underlying chronic illness, including amputation of limbs, falling into a coma, and death. The dangerous and inadequate conditions at Folkston Detention Center have been well documented by numerous organizations that detail the substandard medical care, unsanitary conditions, abuse and mistreatment that has led to preventable deaths in custody, most notably the recent April 2024 death of Jaspal Singh, a 57-year-old man, suffered chest pain and eventually died after a doctor delayed treatment. The facility’s medical care “deviated beyond safe limits and directly contributed to his death,” according to the review of his death conducted by ICE. Timofei is in urgent need of medical care, and his condition is worsening every day. I implore you to use your prosecutorial discretion to immediately and unconditionally release Timofei so that he can access the urgent medical care he desperately needs. Sincerely,