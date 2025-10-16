Urgent Action – UK: Further 400 peaceful protestors arrested

Grassroots campaigning group Defend Our Juries’ fourth mass action took place on 4 October in London, with another 488 protesters arrested for peacefully opposing the ban on the ‘Palestine Action’ group, increasing the overall number to more than 2100 arrests carried out across the UK since the ban came into force in early July 2025. Approximately 138 people have so far been charged with terrorism-related offences under the UK’s counter terror legislation, and more charges are threatened. Amnesty International calls on the relevant UK authorities to drop the existing charges and take no further action against these and any other individuals arrested and charged simply for the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.