Urgent Action – UK: Further 400 peaceful protestors arrested

Post Body

Dear Directors of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales, Northern Ireland and Lord Advocate, Since the ban against ‘Palestine Action’ came into effect on 5 July, over 2100 arrests of peaceful protesters have taken place across the country, simply for their engagement in acts of peaceful protest opposing the proscription. The majority of these arrests have followed protests organised by Defend Our Juries (DOJ), a grassroots campaigning group. On 28 September, DOJ’s third mass action took place at the current UK government’s annual conference in the city of Liverpool, north England, with those peacefully holding ‘I oppose Genocide, I support Palestine Action’ signs arrested. DOJ’s fourth mass protest took place on 4 October in London’s Trafalgar Square where another 488 arrests were carried out. As of 10 October, approximately 138 individuals across the UK have been formally charged with terrorrelated offences, under either section 12 or section 13 of the UK’s 2000 Terrorism Act. On 2 September, seven DOJ spokespeople were subject to dawn raids by police and arrested under section 12 of the Terrorism Act. They were released on bail conditions, pending trial which has been set for 22 June 2026. Amnesty International sent observers to DOJ protests in London on 9 August, 6 September, and 4 October, and in Liverpool on 28 September. At each of these protests Amnesty International observed protesters holding ‘I oppose Genocide, I support Palestine Action’ signs to be entirely peaceful. Under international human rights law, to which the UK is bound, any restriction on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be lawful, necessary and proportionate to achieving a legitimate aim. Criminalising speech in this context is only permitted when it incites violence, hatred or discrimination. Expressing support for Palestine Action does not in itself meet this threshold. I urge you to uphold UK’s human rights commitments and drop the charges and not pursue prosecutions against all those who participated in peaceful protests in support of ‘Palestine Action’. Yours sincerely