Urgent Action – Uganda: QUASH HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER’S CONVICTION

Urgent Action – Uganda: QUASH HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER'S CONVICTION

By 11th July 2025 Actions

11th July 2025, 10:44:57 UTC

On 7 January, Ugandan human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza was convicted of ‘contempt of court’ and sentenced to nine months in prison by the Military Court in Kampala for protesting being stopped from entering the military court’s section where his client Dr. Kizza Besigye was being arraigned. He spent 88 days in arbitrary detention until the High Court of Uganda granted him bail on 4 April. During his arrest and prior to being taken to the detention centre, Eron Kiiza was severely beaten and later allegedly tortured by military personnel. He is still dealing with the physical and mental trauma from that ordeal. Eron Kiiza has appealed against his conviction and is awaiting the ruling.

