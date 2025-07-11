Urgent Action – Uganda: QUASH HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER’S CONVICTION

Post Body

Dear President Museveni, I am writing to express concern about the conviction of human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza, as well as his alleged torture and ill-treatment by military personnel. Eron Kiiza was released on 4 April after the High Court granted him bail of 20 million Ugandan Shillings (about $6,000 USD) and ordered that he surrender his passport to the court. His lawyers have appealed his conviction and are seeking full exoneration. On 25 June, the High Court ordered the release of his passport enabling him to now seek healthcare abroad for both the mental and physical injuries he sustained because of his detention and alleged torture. He is currently waiting for a hearing date. On the morning of 7 January, during a hearing for his client Kizza Besigye, Eron Kiiza was denied entry to the military court’s section for defence lawyers. He was arrested and summarily convicted of “contempt of court” by the General Court Martial and sentenced to nine months imprisonment without trial or legal representation. He was arbitrarily detained at Kitalya prison for 88 days. During his arrest in the courtroom, and prior to being transported to the prison, Eron Kiiza was allegedly tortured and ill-treated – including being thoroughly beaten – by military personnel. His lawyers noticed he had bruises on his legs and arms when visiting him in detention. Eron Kiiza’s case is an example of the misuse of the justice system, including trials of civilians in military courts, to silence its critics. Eron Kiiza has been at the forefront of not only defending various opposition leaders but also advocating for those impacted by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. In light of the above, I urge your government to quash Eron Kiiza’s conviction as his prosecution in unfair proceedings stems solely from the exercise of his right to freedom of expression and work as a lawyer. I further urge you to ensure a prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigation is carried out into Eron Kiiza’s allegations of torture and other ill-treatment, with a view to bring those suspected of responsibility to account in fair trials without recourse to the death penalty. Yours sincerely,