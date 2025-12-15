Urgent Action – USA: Release Cuban asylum seeker with diabetes

15th December 2025, 12:46:47 UTC

On 26 November 2025, Denis Cabrera Rodríguez, a Cuban man seeking asylum, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is currently detained at Krome North Service Processing Center in Florida. Denis lives with Type 1 Diabetes and is dependent on an insulin pump. ICE is refusing to allow him to have his insulin pump in detention, depriving him of proper medical care. His health is rapidly deteriorating. Demand Denis’ immediate release from detention and until that happens, ensure that authorities provide him with adequate healthcare to prevent further health deterioration and possible death.

