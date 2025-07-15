Urgent Action – Pakistan: RELEASE ALL DETAINED BALOCH ACTIVISTS

Post Body

Hon. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, I am writing to express my grave concern about the arbitrary detention of Baloch activists and their family members across Balochistan. The crackdown on Baloch activists, including Mahrang Baloch. Bebarg Zehri, Beebow Baloch, Shah Jee Sibghat Ullah, Ghafar Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch, violates Pakistan’s international human rights commitments, particularly the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Laws such as the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) and Anti-Terrorism Act have been used to prolong their arbitrary detention in violation of their rights to liberty and due process. This is part of a wider crackdown on human rights in Balochistan through suppression of peaceful assembly, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions. Further, I am seriously concerned for the safety and well-being of all those detained as access to family members and lawyers is regularly blocked by prison authorities. As you will be aware, the continued detention of the six Baloch activists, beyond the 90-day period allowed under MPO, has already long passed and violates Pakistan’s own local laws. I urge your government to uphold human rights in Balochistan province. Specifically, I urge you to: • release all Baloch activists targeted solely for exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression; • drop all charges and overturn detention orders against Baloch activists targeted solely for exercising their rights; and • end the wider crackdown against activists and protesters across the province by allowing them to exercise their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression without undue restriction. I trust your commitment to justice and human rights will guide your actions to address these grave concerns. Yours sincerely,