Urgent Action – Pakistan: RELEASE ALL DETAINED BALOCH ACTIVISTS

15th July 2025

15th July 2025, 15:00:38 UTC

Baloch activists, including Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Zehri, Beebow Baloch, Shah Jee Sibghat Ullah, Ghaffar Qambarani and Gulzadi Baloch have been targeted for their activism and are being held in arbitrary detention, violating international and local laws. Their detention is part of a larger crackdown in Balochistan province on peaceful protests and the right to freedom of expression, through the weaponization of anti-terrorism and public order laws. There are grave concerns for their safety and well-being, as they are being denied adequate healthcare and are at risk of torture while in arbitrary detention.

