Urgent Action– Norway: Do Not Extradite NGO Worker

On 16 March 2026, Tommy Olsen, a Norwegian human rights worker and founder of the NGO Aegean Boat Report, was arrested at his home in Tromsø and remanded in custody following a European arrest warrant issued by the Greek authorities and subsequently released. The warrant stems from a 2022 Greek investigation into his work with refugees and migrants. He was released on 20 March but remains at risk of extradition to Greece, where he could face pre-trial detention for up to 18 months on charges that are not backed by evidence and stem from Greece’s misuse of anti-smuggling legislation. Amnesty International calls on Norwegian authorities not to extradite him, to uphold international human rights law and protect human rights work.