Urgent Action – Egypt: Tortured Convert on Trial for His Religious Beliefs

On 15 July 2025, security officers arrested Egyptian national and Christian convert Said Abdelrazek from his home in Cairo. After nine months of arbitrary pretrial detention, Said Abdelrazek was referred to trial before the Terrorism Circuit of the First Criminal Court in Badr on charges stemming from his conversion and religious beliefs. His first court hearing took place on 21 April 2026, and the trial was adjourned to 15 June 2026. Said Abdelrazek is currently detained in the 10th of Ramadan prison amid growing concerns over his health. The Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Said Abdelrazek as he is solely detained for exercising his right to freedom of religion and belief.