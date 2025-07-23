Act Now SHOP Donate
Urgent Action – Brazil: Bill Threatens Human Rights and Climate

Urgent Action – Brazil: Bill Threatens Human Rights and Climate

 © EVARISTO SA

23rd July 2025, 10:22:39 UTC

President Lula da Silva must veto the ‘PL da Devastação’ bill, approved on 17 July by Brazil’s Congress without public debate and transparency. This bill drastically weakens environmental licensing, undermines critical environmental institutions, and shows little regard for human rights. We call on the President to veto this bill, as it threatens the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, the rights to access to information, public participation and access to justice, as well as the rights of Indigenous Peoples and climate justice.

More information on this urgent action can be found here.

