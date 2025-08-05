Act Now SHOP Donate
Urgent Action – Türkiye: Restore legal status for asylum seeker: Ahmad Aabo

5th August 2025, 11:20:39 UTC

Syrian asylum seeker Ahmad Aabo, who has lived in Türkiye since 2012, had his temporary protection status revoked in 2023 after being diagnosed with HIV and assigned a security code on grounds that ‘he carries a communicable disease’. In 2024, he was detained for six months in deportation centres in Istanbul and Adana, where he reported facing cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment. He was released in October 2024 following the removal of the security code and the withdrawal of the deportation order against him. However, the authorities have not yet restored his temporary protection status, leaving him without access to the free medical care he urgently needs. Turkish authorities must restore his temporary protection status and all associated rights, including access to essential healthcare.

