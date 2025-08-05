Urgent Action – Türkiye: Restore legal status for asylum seeker: Ahmad Aabo

Post Body

Dear Mr. Hüseyin Kök, I am writing to request your urgent intervention to ensure that temporary protection status of Syrian asylum seeker Ahmad Aabo is restored, in line with the October 2024 decision to lift the G-78 security code imposed on him and the associated deportation order against him. Ahmad Aabo has lived in Türkiye since 2012 when he arrived as an unaccompanied minor, fleeing persecution due to his perceived sexual orientation. He has endured tremendous trauma and survived attempts on his life before settling in Türkiye, where he has been under temporary protection since 2017. In 2023, he was diagnosed with HIV and began treatment immediately. However, in 2024, with the assignation of the G-78 security code, his temporary protection status was revoked, and he was detained for a total of six months in Arnavutköy and Adana removal centres. Ahmad Aabo has described the inhumane conditions and treatment he endured while held in the Arnavutköy removal centre, which may amount to torture and other forms of ill-treatment. Despite the decisions to lift the security code and to withdraw the deportation order against him, Ahmad Aabo’s temporary protection status has not been restored. As a result, he remains unable to access free healthcare he urgently needs, including the retroviral medication and medical checks that are vital for his wellbeing. I urge you to intervene immediately to restore Ahmad Aabo’s temporary protection status, thus enabling him to access free medical care necessary to protect his health. Yours sincerely,