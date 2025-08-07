Urgent Action – Kyrgyzstan: Demand Release of Human Rights Defender: Rita Karasartova

Post Body

Dear Kanat Jumaliyevich, I am writing to express my deep concern about the detention of human rights defender Rita Karasartova. Rita was detained on 14 April 2025 after a search of her home and has remained in detention since then. On 8 July 2025 the investigation was completed and she was officially charged under two criminal articles: “Organizing mass riots” (Article 278) and “Public calls for the violent seizure of power” (Article 327). The investigator has classified all materials of the criminal case, allegedly due to the presence of sensitive political information, meaning her trial is closed to the media, public and independent observers. Such secrecy violates the international right to a fair trial, which includes the right to a public hearing (the overarching right to a fair and public hearing by a competent, independent, and impartial tribunal established by law is encompassed within Article 14(1) of the ICCPR). Moreover, a closed trial increases the risk of procedural violations. Rita should not have been detained in the first place and now she is being subject to an unfair trial. I urge you to uphold Kyrgyzstan’s international human rights obligations and to ensure Rita Karasartova’s immediate release, and pending her release take all necessary steps to ensure that her trial is fair, open for public, and free of any violations. Yours sincerely,