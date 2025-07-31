Urgent Action – Angola: Activist Shot and Held Incommunicado

On 28 July, activist Serrote José de Oliveira, 33, was shot in the leg by unidentified armed men while livestreaming at the first day of a strike in Luanda, Angola. After a brief hospital visit, he was forcibly taken by police to the Talatona Municipal Command Station and has not been seen or heard from since. Amnesty International is concerned that Serrote José de Oliveira has been arbitrarily detained, denied access to adequate medical care, and is being held incommunicado. Amnesty International calls on the Angolan authorities to immediately disclose Serrote José de Oliveira’s whereabouts, ensure he has access to all necessary medical care, his family and a lawyer, and unless charged with a recognisable offence, immediately release him.