Urgent Action – USA: Stop Targeting Foreign Students for Protest

24th October 2025

24th October 2025, 11:17:34 UTC

Since the 8 March arrest and arbitrary detention of Mahmoud Khalil for his role in student protests at Columbia University – at least nine other students were similarly targeted for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly. Thousands more had their visas revoked without justification. US authorities are weaponizing immigration enforcement through the revocation of visas or status and deporting people who protested the ongoing genocide in Gaza. We demand US authorities stop the retaliatory or unjustified revocation of students’ visas and residency status and respect their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, due process and freedom from discrimination.

