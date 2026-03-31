Urgent Action – Uganda: Opposition leader needs urgent medical care (Dr. Kizza Besigye)

Ugandan opposition politician and former presidential candidate for the Forum for Democratic Change, Dr. Kizza Besigye, who has now been held in arbitrary detention at Luzira Prison in Kampala, Uganda, for over 400 days, is seriously ill, requiring urgent specialized medical attention, and away from detention conditions that Amnesty International considers inhumane. He was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya on 16 November 2024, forcefully returned to Uganda and arraigned at a military court in Kampala on 20 November 2024.