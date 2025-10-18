Urgent Action – Tunisia: Opposition Figure Risks The Death Penalty (Abir Moussi)

Post Body

Your Excellency, I write to you to express my grave concern over the prolonged unjust imprisonment of opposition figure Abir Moussi who has spent two years behind bars solely for peacefully exercising her human rights. On 5 August 2024, The Tunis Court of First Instance sentenced Abir Moussi to two years in prison based on public statements she had made in November 2022 and January 2023 criticizing the legislative electoral process under Decree-Law 54 following a complaint filed by the High Independent Authority for Elections (ISIE). On 22 November 2024, The Tunis Court of Appeals reduced her sentence from two years to 16 months in prison and she completed her unjust sentence on 26 May 2025, meaning she should have been released from prison. However, on 12 June 2025, the same court sentenced her in a separate case to an additional two years in prison following a second ISIE complaint also under Decree-Law 54. On 24 October 2025, Abir Moussi will appear before the Tunis Court of First Instance in the case for which authorities initially arrested her. On 3 October 2023, police officers arrested Abir Moussi in front of a public administration office annexed to the Presidential Palace after she attempted to submit an appeal against presidential decrees to the relevant administration but was prevented from doing so. Abir Moussi protested the arbitrary denial by insisting on staying in front of the administration building until it closes to document the refusal of the authorities on a Facebook livestream. She is facing trial based on bogus charges of “attempting to change the form of government,” “inciting violence on Tunisian territory,” and “committing an assault with the intent of changing the form of the state” under Article 72 of the Penal Code which mandates the death penalty. The allegations of violence and assault are entirely unfounded. I urge you to immediately release Abir Moussi, quash her sentence and drop all charges against her as she is imprisoned solely for her peaceful political activism and the exercise of her right to freedom of expression. Pending her release, she must be granted regular access to her family, lawyers and adequate healthcare. Yours sincerely,