Urgent Action – Tunisia: Opposition Figure Risks The Death Penalty (Abir Moussi)

By 18th October 2025 Actions

18th October 2025, 15:12:13 UTC

Opposition figure Abir Moussi, who has spent two years unjustly imprisoned solely for peacefully exercising her human rights, will be on trial on 24 October 2025 under charges that mandate the death penalty. Abir Moussi is serving a three-year and four-month in prison after courts sentenced her in two separate cases for her criticism of the electoral process, following complaints filed by the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) under Decree-Law 54. She was first arbitrarily arrested in 3 October 2023 when she attempted to submit an appeal against presidential decrees ahead of local elections. She is facing several other charges in separate investigations related to the exercise of her rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The Tunisian authorities must immediately release Abir Moussi, quash her sentence and drop the charges against her as she is imprisoned solely on the peaceful exercise of her human rights.

