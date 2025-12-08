Urgent Action – Tunisia: Opposition Activists Unjustly Jailed

On 28 November the Tunis Court of Appeal upheld the convictions and prison sentences of 34 defendants ranging from five to 45 years in the politically motivated “conspiracy case”. Authorities swiftly implemented the court’s unjust verdict against two of those sentenced who were not already in detention. On 29 November, plainclothes police officers violently arrested political activist Chaima Issa while she was at a peaceful demonstration in Tunis denouncing the crackdown on peaceful dissent in the country. Three days later, on 2 December, police officers arrested human rights lawyer Ayachi Hammami from his home in Tunis. On 4 December, police arrested prominent opposition figure Ahmed Nejib Chebbi from his home. Tunisian authorities should immediately quash the unjust convictions and sentences of all defendants in the unjust “conspiracy case” and immediately and unconditionally release all those detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.