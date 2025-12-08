Urgent Action – Tunisia: Opposition Activists Unjustly Jailed

Urgent Action – Tunisia: Opposition Activists Unjustly Jailed

By 8th December 2025 Actions

 ©Private

8th December 2025, 09:46:19 UTC

On 28 November the Tunis Court of Appeal upheld the convictions and prison sentences of 34 defendants ranging from five to 45 years in the politically motivated “conspiracy case”. Authorities swiftly implemented the court’s unjust verdict against two of those sentenced who were not already in detention. On 29 November, plainclothes police officers violently arrested political activist Chaima Issa while she was at a peaceful demonstration in Tunis denouncing the crackdown on peaceful dissent in the country. Three days later, on 2 December, police officers arrested human rights lawyer Ayachi Hammami from his home in Tunis. On 4 December, police arrested prominent opposition figure Ahmed Nejib Chebbi from his home. Tunisian authorities should immediately quash the unjust convictions and sentences of all defendants in the unjust “conspiracy case” and immediately and unconditionally release all those detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message:
  • Join a global network that mobilizes in minutes to stop torture, executions, and crackdowns on peaceful protest. Tick the box to join our Urgent Action Network and be ready to act when lives are at risk.