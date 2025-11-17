Urgent Action – Tunisia: Human Rights Defenders on Trial (Mustapha Djemali and Abderrazak Krimi)

On 24 November 2025, human rights defenders Mustapha Djemali and Abderrazek Krimi will face criminal trial before the Tunis Court of First Instance, along with four others. Mustapha Djemali, founder and director of the Tunisian Council for Refugees (CTR) and Abderrazek Krimi, CTR project manager, have been in arbitrary pre-trial detention since their arrest in May 2024 solely based on carrying out their legitimate work and exercising their right to freedom of association. The CTR, a Tunisian organization and implementing partner of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), provided essential assistance to refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia. Tunisian authorities must immediately release Mustapha Djemali and & Abderrazek Krimi and drop all charges against them. Authorities must ensure that human rights defenders are able to freely carry out their work in a safe and enabling environment without any reprisals.

