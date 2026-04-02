Urgent Action – Rwanda: Release opposition party leader and members (Victoire Ingabire and 9 others)

Opposition politician and President of political party, Development and Liberty for All (DALFAUmurinzi) Victoire Ingabire, eight DALFA members and a journalist have been arbitrarily detained and are facing subversion charges for their legitimate peaceful political activities. Victoire Ingabire was arrested in June 2025 and accused of conspiring with the others, arrested in October and December 2021 and accused among other charges of “forming or joining a criminal organization, conspiring to commit crimes against the government, and inciting unrest or disorder among the population”. Rwandan authorities must immediately release all the ten individuals as they are detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.