Urgent Action – Mozambique: Poisoning of Journalist Must be Investigated

31st July 2025, 17:06:08 UTC

On 27 July, journalist Selma Inocência Marivate reported to Amnesty International that she suspects she may have been poisoned with heavy metals during a work trip to Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, in March 2025. Shortly after returning to Germany, where she currently lives and works, she became very unwell and later tested positive for heavy metal substances in medically inexplicable concentrations. Selma Inocência Marivate is in a critical state as she undergoes intensive treatment to clear her blood of the toxic metals. Amnesty International calls on the Mozambican authorities to urgently investigate the suspected poisoning and publicly condemn attacks against journalists.

