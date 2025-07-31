Urgent Action – Mozambique: Poisoning of Journalist Must be Investigated

Post Body

Dear Prosecutor General, I am writing to express deep concern for Mozambican journalist Selma Inocência Marivate, 42, who on 27 July reported that she may have been the victim of a toxic metal poisoning during a work visit to Maputo, Mozambique in March 2025. On 2 March, Selma Inocência Marivate travelled from Germany, where she resides and works, to Maputo to facilitate a one-week training for local journalists. While still in Mozambique, she reported sensing that her safety may have been compromised, prompting her to leave the country on 6 March, earlier than planned. Shortly after returning to Germany, she began experiencing serious health issues, including fatigue, muscle weakness, nausea, kidney pain and loss of balance. After several inconclusive tests, a toxicological analysis carried out in Berlin confirmed heavy metal intoxication, including mercury, cadmium, uranium and thallium, some found in dangerously high concentrations. Medical reports described the presence of certain substances as being in “physiologically inexplicable concentrations”. Selma Inocência Marivate is currently undergoing chelation therapy, the standard treatment for acute or chronic heavy metal poisoning. She remains in a critical situation, unable to work or pursue her studies. Her case has been reported to German police, but as it is most likely that the suspected poisoning took place in Mozambique, the Mozambican authorities must urgently investigate the case. Selma Inocência Marivate’s suspected poisoning took place during a politically tense period in Mozambique, marked by post-electoral protests and a pattern of threats and violence against critics. Selma Inocência Marivate has been an outspoken voice against the human rights abuses that took place between October 2024 and February 2025, when nearly 400 people were reportedly killed in Mozambique during protests. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. In December 2024, Mozambican activist Wilker Dias, coordinator of the DECIDE Platform, also reported suspected poisoning in Maputo, supported by lab evidence. He too had travelled to the city for one week to attend various public events. Despite public appeals, no investigation was conducted. I urge you to ensure a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the suspected poisoning of Selma Inocência Marivate is carried out, with a view to hold those responsible to account. I further urge you to publicly condemn any attacks or threats against journalists and human rights defenders in Mozambique, ensuring that press freedoms and more broadly the right to freedom of expression is respected and protected. Yours sincerely,