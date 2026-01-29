Urgent Action – Democratic Republic of Congo: Three men abducted by M23 Group

Aloys Bigirumwami, Bahati Nshangalume and Patient Basimike Bukombe Barhuze are three Congolese men from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who were forcibly disappeared by fighters from the armed group, the March 23 Movement (M23) in the context of the current armed conflict. Aloys Bigirumwami was last seen on 13 May 2025, Bahati Nshangalume 26 October 2025, and Patient Basimike Bukombe Barhuze on 17 December 2025. To date, the reason for their abduction and location are unknown. Amnesty International calls on M23 authorities to immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of all three men, and if in their custody, ensure they are released immediately and unconditionally.