Urgent Action – Colombia: Protect CISCA from attacks

Post Body

Dear Mr. Peace Commissioner Councilman, I am writing to express my deep concern about the serious risks to the life, safety, and security of the civilian population in the Catatumbo region of Colombia, particularly human rights defenders and members of local civil society organisations. On 25 September, the commander of the FARC’s 33rd Front publicly and directly stigmatized the Catatumbo Social Integration Committee (CISCA), a historic human rights defence and civil society organization, stating that they are involved with other armed groups actions in the region. This attack comes in a context of armed confrontations between armed groups in the Catatumbo and continued stigmatizing discourse against human rights defenders and social leaders in the region. Being singled out by an armed group pose a serious risk for any person in Colombia, moreover in a region where armed conflict is active and human rights defenders and social leaders have been subjected to human rights violations and abuses for decades. Meanwhile, Colombian authorities are in peace negotiations with the FARC’s 33rd Front. In recent years, and especially since the outbreak of the current violent crisis in mid-January, local civil society organisations in Catatumbo, including CISCA, have consistently called for peace, respect for international humanitarian law, and structural solutions based on a stronger presence of civilian State institutions, as outlined in the recently signed Social Pact for the Territorial Transformation of Catatumbo. I urge you take immediate action, in the context of the peace negotiations being currently held, to call FARC’s 33rd Front to retract its stigmatising attacks against CISCA and refrain from further attacks or escalating its actions against them. Yours sincerely