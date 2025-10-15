Urgent Action – Colombia: Protect CISCA from attacks

On 25 September, the commander of the FARC’s 33rd Front publicly and directly stigmatised the Catatumbo Social Integration Committee (CISCA) and its members. These statements are unjustified and unacceptable, while also pose a serious threat to human rights defenders and social leaders who have historically been subjected to violence and stigmatisation. Today, the FARC’s 33rd Front is engaged in peace dialogues with Colombian authorities. We urge the Peace Commissioner Councilperson to place human rights at the core of these dialogues and to call on the armed group to cease attacks against CISCA and all human rights defenders and social leaders.